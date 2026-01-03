In Nagpur, a 12-year-old boy was rescued after his parents chained and locked him at home daily for two months, claiming it was due to his alleged theft and misbehavior. Acting on a tip, authorities found the boy with injuries.

A shocking case of alleged child cruelty emerged in Nagpur after a 12‑year‑old boy was reportedly chained and locked inside his home for several hours each day over a period of almost two months by his daily‑wage parents, who claimed he had become a habitual cellphone thief and misbehaving at home.

According to officials, the boy, who had even dropped out of school, was found standing on a bucket inside the home when officials reached the residence following a tip‑off.

Authorities from the Maharashtra Government’s Women and Child Development Department and local police acted on information received via Child Helpline (1098) and rescued the distressed boy. The rescue team discovered that the parents would tie him up with chains and locks at around 9 am before leaving for work as daily labourers and leave him alone until late afternoon, causing visible old injuries on his hands and legs.

Officials noted that earlier complaints had been made to the police about the child’s behaviour, but no adequate action had been taken. Upon rescue, the boy was shifted to a government children’s home where he is receiving medical treatment and counselling to address both physical and psychological trauma.

A complaint has been filed against the parents at the Ajni police station, and the case is being investigated under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and other relevant child protection laws. The matter will also be presented before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to decide on his long‑term care and safety arrangements.