115 newly elected BJP councillors from Kerala arrived in New Delhi for a three-day visit. They are scheduled to meet with PM Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders to discuss the development of Kerala and share urban governance strategies.

As many as 115 newly elected councillors from Kerala arrived on Wednesday afternoon at the New Delhi Railway Station to meet PM Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders. Th elected councillors were welcomed by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Raja Iqbal Singh. They will be on a three-day visit to Delhi.

Leaders Hail Visit, See Development Focus

The purpose of the visit is to focus on developement of Kerala and give the message that the people of Kerala are looking for development and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Mayor, Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, VV Rajesh told ANI, "The victory in Kerala is the result of the 45 years of dedicated fight against communism... The local body election victory in Kerala will reflect in the upcoming assembly elections."

On the occasion, BJP President Virendra Sachdeva told ANI, "Our mayor has been elected in Kerala for the first time... It shows what the public of Kerala wants."

MCD Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh also extended his greetings to the councillors and expressed hope that the interaction would help in sharing best practices in urban governance and municipal administration. Singh told ANI, "... Our BJP mayor was elected in Kerala after many sacrifices. Big leadership is here to welcome him... Our government will be formed in Kerala in the coming time."

BJP-led NDA won 50 wards in the 101-ward Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, while the LDF was reduced to 29 wards.

Packed Itinerary for Kerala Delegation

As per the source, after visiting the war memorial at India Gate on Wednesday. The people's representatives will participate in various programs along with National President Nitin Nabin at the BJP Central Committee office later in the day.

High-Profile Meetings with PM and Ministers

On the 12th at 10 am, Union Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will conduct a class related to urban development at the BJP national headquarters. He will speak to Kerala's representatives about the concept of a developed Kerala. At 2 pm, the delegation will visit Parliament. A special meeting with the Prime Minister will be held from 4 pm to 6 pm. The meeting will be held at the Prime Minister's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg. In the evening, the delegation will also meet Union Health Minister JP Nadda.

On the 13th, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and BJP National Organising Secretary BL Santosh will address the Kerala delegation at the BJP headquarters.

There will also be a visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan in the afternoon. (ANI)