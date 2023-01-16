112-ft tall Adiyogi Shiva statue unveiled in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur

"Creating powerful spaces for transcendence and transformation is aimed at reaching out to those who strive to rise, not for those who look up to something and those who aim to rise above the mundane and touch the magical aspect of life and its source," said Sadhguru.

The 112-ft face of Adiyogi, the source of Yoga, was unveiled at the Sadhguru Sannidhi in Chikkaballapura near Bengaluru by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday in the presence of Sadhguru, founder of Isha Foundation.

Speaking on occasion, Bommai said, "I have been to Coimbatore. Adiyogi has inspired people for a very long time. See Adiyogi for a few seconds makes us realize many things and experience deep states." Applauding Sadhguru, the chief minister added, "He is not Sadhguru, he is 'Sadaa-Guru' because he is a 'Kaalaatheetha (timeless) Guru'; his Sadhana, experience, and work are in a sense a Bhavya Darshan by itself."

"Creating powerful spaces for transcendence and transformation is aimed at reaching out to those who strive to rise, not for those who look up to something and those who aim to rise above the mundane and touch the magical aspect of life and its source," said Sadhguru.

Taking to Twitter after the unveiling, Sadhguru said, "#Adiyogi offers All the Possibility of becoming a Conscious response to Life & creating a #ConsciousPlanet. The Future belongs to those who strive to become a Responsible & Responsive solution in the world. May you know this Joy & the Grace of Adiyogi. Love & Blessings. -Sg”

"It is unbelievable that within a few months, Adiyogi has been unveiled," remarked Karnataka Healyth Minister Dr K Sudhakar while launching 'Adiyogi -- the Source of Yoga’' a book in Kannada by Sadhguru.

Prominent celebrities attending the unveiling of Adiyogi included actors Raghu Mukherjee, Ashika Rangnath and Anu Prabhakar; Big Boss Kannada season six winner Shashi Kumar; movie director Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar; Indian cricketer Veda Krishnamurty and former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad.

Following the unveiling, there were cultural performances that reminded many of the iconic Mahashivratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The performances included popular Karnataka folk dance forms Dollu Kunitha and Kamsale, performed by Sri Nagamale Mahdeshvaraswami Kamsale Sangha.

Fascinating performances by Isha Samskriti and Sounds of Isha and Theyyam, a fire dance offered as worship by artists from Kerala, left the audience awestruck.

Adiyogi Divya Darshanam, a unique 14-minute video imaging show mapped on the 112-foot Adiyogi, followed the unveiling. The Darshanam will be offered for all visitors every evening at the Sannidhi.

Earlier on Sunday, Sadhguru consecrated Yogeshwara Linga -- a manifestation of the five chakras in the human system -- near Adiyogi.

The Sadhguru Sannidhi will also house Navagraha shrines, a Linga Bhairavi Temple and two Theerthakunds or energized water bodies. It will house Isha Home School, Isha Samskirti, a school for traditional Indian art forms, and the Isha Leadership Academy.

In line with Sadhguru’s vision to build 'spiritual infrastructure' across the world, the Sadhguru Sannidhi will foster spiritual growth and development in individual human beings. It will offer a range of technologies and tools from the classical yogic sciences to bring harmony to mind, body, energies and emotions.