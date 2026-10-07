The accused arrived at the house when the mother was cooking. Seeing the baby cry, he took the child, saying he would comfort her.

Haridwar: An 11-month-old baby girl was sexually assaulted in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. The family has filed a complaint against a family friend. The baby is currently in critical condition and undergoing treatment. The accused has fled, and a search is on to catch him. The infant is admitted at AIIMS in Rishikesh. Haridwar Police have registered a case against the accused under several sections, including the POCSO Act. The brutal assault happened to the child of factory workers originally from Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. The complaint is against a man from Bhagalpur, Bihar. Police say the accused had recently joined work at the factory.

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Accused Takes Crying Baby From Mother, Flees After Assault

The accused came to their house while the baby's mother was preparing food. Seeing the baby cry, he offered to comfort her and took the child in his arms. He then walked along the house's veranda and carried the baby to his own room. Hearing the baby's loud cries soon after, the mother ran to the young man's room. She found the 11-month-old baby with severe injuries in his room. Following this, the man escaped from the spot.

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