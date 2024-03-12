Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    10 more Vande Bharat trains to start today; Check the new routes

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate 10 new Vande Bharat trains on March 12, expanding the total count to over 50 and covering 45 nationwide routes. These additions come after the unveiling of six additional Vande Bharat trains in December 2023,

    10 more Vande Bharat trains to start today; Check the new routes
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 9:27 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate 10 additional Vande Bharat trains on Tuesday, March 12, marking a significant stride in India's railway infrastructure development. The introduction of these 10 new trains expands the total count of Vande Bharat Express services to over 50, covering a network of 45 routes across the country.

    These trains are known for their speed, efficiency, and modern amenities, offering passengers a comfortable and expedited travel experience. Indian Railways presently operates 41 Vande Bharat Express services, connecting 24 states and 256 districts through electrified broad gauge networks.

    Trains That Will Be Flagged Today

    Among the notable routes receiving additional Vande Bharat trains are:

    * Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central

    * Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam

    * Mysuru-Dr MGR Central (Chennai)

    * Patna-Lucknow

    * New Jalpaiguri-Patna

    * Puri-Visakhapatnam

    * Lucknow-Dehradun

    * Kalaburagi-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru

    * Ranchi-Varanasi

    * Khajuraho-Delhi (Nizamuddin)

    There will be two Vande Bharat trains operating on six routes: Delhi-Katra, Delhi-Varanasi, Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Mysuru-Chennai, Kasaragod–Thiruvananthapuram, and the latest addition, Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad. The launch of these 10 new trains comes after the recent introduction of six additional Vande Bharat trains by Prime Minister Modi in December 2023. Among the routes inaugurated then included Amritsar to Delhi, Coimbatore to Bangalore, Mangalore to Madgaon, Jalna to Mumbai, and Ayodhya to Delhi. 

    Prime Minister Modi will also oversee the extension of four existing Vande Bharat trains, including:

    * Ahmedabad-Jamnagar to Dwarka

    * Ajmer-Delhi Sarai Rohilla to Chandigarh

    * Gorakhpur-Lucknow to Prayagraj

    * Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod to Mangaluru

    Cities with the Most Number of Vande Bharat Trains

    Delhi serves as a pivotal hub for the Vande Bharat network, with 10 trains terminating in the capital. Mumbai follows closely with six dedicated Vande Bharat services, including connections to Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. Chennai boasts five trains, showcasing its prominence as a key destination in the Vande Bharat network.

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2024, 9:27 AM IST
