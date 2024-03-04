Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Yogi Adityanath would be blown up': Police probes bomb threat to UP CM in Lucknow

    A bomb threat to blow up Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was reportedly received on Saturday (Mar 02) in Lucknow. According to reports, a young individual called up the Crime Intelligence Unit with a bomb threat. 

    'Yogi Adityanath would be blown up': Police probes bomb threat to UP CM in Lucknow anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 1:04 PM IST

    Lucknow: In a startling development, a threat call was issued in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, targeting Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath with a bomb threat. The call was reportedly received on Saturday night (March 2) at the Security Headquarters of the Control Room in the metropolitan city, around 10 PM.
    Head Constable Udham Singh of the Uttar Pradesh Police was on duty when the call came in and disclosed the originating phone number, 8889991916, according to reports.

    Also read: 'Swagatam!': PM Modi lauds SC's 'great judgement' denying immunity to MPs, MLAs in bribe-for-vote cases

    Following the threat call, Lucknow Police swiftly launched an investigation into the matter and registered a complaint based on the information provided by the head constable.

    A young individual made a threatening call to the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) number, stating, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would be blown up with a bomb." The caller abruptly ended the call upon the police officer's inquiry about his location and other particulars. The police department was deeply alarmed by the incident, prompting an immediate investigation.

    Uttar Pradesh has established four teams to probe the incident and locate the youth responsible for the threat call to the police department. With the assistance of surveillance teams, the UP Police is actively tracing the mobile phone of the individual, aiming to apprehend the suspect swiftly. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reportedly received numerous death threats in recent times.

    Also read: 'Should know consequences...' SC questions Udhayanidhi Stalin over his 'eradicate Sanatana Dharma' remark

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 1:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi Budget 2024: AAP govt announces new scheme, to give Rs 1,000 per month to women above 18 years of age AJR

    Delhi Budget 2024: AAP govt announces new scheme, to give Rs 1,000 per month to women above 18 years of age

    Swagatam PM Modi lauds SC's 'great judgement' denying immunity to MPs, MLAs in bribe-for-vote cases snt

    'Swagatam!': PM Modi lauds SC's 'great judgement' denying immunity to MPs, MLAs in bribe-for-vote cases

    Disturbing incident unfolds in Bengaluru: Mother accused of assaulting 3-year-old, confining him vkp

    Disturbing incident unfolds in Bengaluru: Mother accused of assaulting 3-year-old, confining him

    Supreme Court rebukes TN minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over his 'eradicate Sanatan Dharma' remark gcw

    'Should know consequences...' SC questions Udhayanidhi Stalin over his 'eradicate Sanatana Dharma' remark

    Chandigarh Deputy Mayor polls: BJP's Kuljit Singh Sandhu wins senior deputy mayor post in re-elections AJR

    Chandigarh Deputy Mayor polls: BJP's Kuljit Singh Sandhu wins senior deputy mayor post in re-elections

    Recent Stories

    Pazhankanji: Benefits, recipe of preparing Kerala's superfood rkn

    Pazhankanji: Benefits, recipe of preparing Kerala's superfood

    Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima joins cast, Karan Johar spills beans RBA

    Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima joins cast, Karan Johar spills beans

    Kannada nameplate deadline looms: Shop owners under scrutiny for misinterpreting language vkp

    Shop owners in spotlight as Kannada nameplate deadline nears, language accuracy questioned

    Ae Watan Mere Watan trailer OUT: Sara Ali Khan plays 22 year old freedom fighter's role [WATCH] ATG

    Ae Watan Mere Watan trailer OUT: Sara Ali Khan plays 22 year old freedom fighter's role [WATCH]

    5 most awaited smartphone launches of March 2024 gcw

    5 most awaited smartphone launches of March 2024

    Recent Videos

    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon
    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon