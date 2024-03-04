'Yogi Adityanath would be blown up': Police probes bomb threat to UP CM in Lucknow

A bomb threat to blow up Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was reportedly received on Saturday (Mar 02) in Lucknow. According to reports, a young individual called up the Crime Intelligence Unit with a bomb threat.

Lucknow: In a startling development, a threat call was issued in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, targeting Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath with a bomb threat. The call was reportedly received on Saturday night (March 2) at the Security Headquarters of the Control Room in the metropolitan city, around 10 PM.

Head Constable Udham Singh of the Uttar Pradesh Police was on duty when the call came in and disclosed the originating phone number, 8889991916, according to reports.

Following the threat call, Lucknow Police swiftly launched an investigation into the matter and registered a complaint based on the information provided by the head constable.

A young individual made a threatening call to the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) number, stating, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would be blown up with a bomb." The caller abruptly ended the call upon the police officer's inquiry about his location and other particulars. The police department was deeply alarmed by the incident, prompting an immediate investigation.

Uttar Pradesh has established four teams to probe the incident and locate the youth responsible for the threat call to the police department. With the assistance of surveillance teams, the UP Police is actively tracing the mobile phone of the individual, aiming to apprehend the suspect swiftly. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reportedly received numerous death threats in recent times.

