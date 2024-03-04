'Should know consequences...' SC questions Udhayanidhi Stalin over his 'eradicate Sanatana Dharma' remark

The Supreme Court on Monday rebuked Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin over his controversial “eradicate Sanatana Dharma” remark saying that he should have been careful with his statements as being a minister, he should be aware of the consequences of such statements.

The Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin came under fire from the Supreme Court for his remarks about "eradicating Sanatan Dharma. The court also questioned why the minister had taken his case to the highest court after misusing his right to free speech and expression. A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta told Stalin that he is a minister and should know the consequences of his remark.

The top court said: "You violate Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution by abusing your right. You misuse the privilege granted by Article 25. Are you currently utilizing your Article 32 right to present a case before the Supreme Court? Are you unaware of the repercussions of your words?"

"You are not a layman. You are a minister. You should know the consequences," Supreme Court told Stalin‘s lawyer, who moved apex court seeking clubbing of multiple FIRs registered against him in several states over his remarks. Supreme Court adjourns his plea for hearing on March 15.

Udhayanidhi Stalin is the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and ruling DMK chief M K Stalin. Speaking at a conference in September 2023, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that Sanatana dharma is against social justice and equality and should be "eradicated .