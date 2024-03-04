'Swagatam!': PM Modi lauds SC's 'great judgement' denying immunity to MPs, MLAs in bribe-for-vote cases

The Supreme Court on Monday held that MPs and MLAs do not enjoy immunity from prosecution for taking bribe to make a speech or cast a vote in the legislature.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his approval of the decision through a post on X, stating, "SWAGATAM! A great judgment by the Hon’ble Supreme Court which will ensure clean politics and deepen people’s faith in the system."

The verdict was issued by a seven-judge constitution bench, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, which unanimously overturned the 1998 judgment in the JMM bribery case. The previous ruling, delivered by a five-judge bench, had granted MPs and MLAs immunity from prosecution for accepting bribes related to their legislative functions.

Chief Justice Chandrachud, pronouncing the current verdict, emphasized that bribery is not protected by parliamentary privileges. He further highlighted that the interpretation of the 1998 judgment was contrary to the provisions of Articles 105 and 194 of the Constitution. Articles 105 and 194 delineate the powers and privileges of MPs and MLAs in the Indian Parliament and legislative assemblies, respectively.

The Chief Justice underscored that bribery erodes probity in public life and, therefore, should not be shielded under the constitutional articles governing the privileges of elected representatives.

PM Modi's positive response to the Supreme Court's decision reflects an endorsement of the principles of transparency, accountability, and clean governance. The judgment aligns with the government's commitment to upholding the integrity of the political system and fostering public trust in the democratic process.

As India continues to strengthen its democratic foundations, this verdict marks a crucial step towards ensuring that elected representatives are held accountable for maintaining the highest standards of ethical conduct, thereby reinforcing the ideals of clean politics and public service.