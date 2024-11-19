'Will vote for BJP, what did JMM do': Pappu Yadav's embarrassing moment as women counter vote appeal (WATCH)

Pappu Yadav, an independent Lok Sabha MP from Bihar's Purnea was in for an embarrassing moment during his election campaign in Jharkhand, a video of the same has gone viral on social media.

Pappu Yadav, on Monday, was rallying in support for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren on Gandey Assembly constituency. However, Yadav encountered resistance from rural women who expressed dissatisfaction with the party’s performance.

In the video, Pappu Yadav is seen urging local women to vote for the JMM in the upcoming elections. However, one of the women candidly retorted, “We will not vote for the JMM. What has the JMM even done for us? We will vote for the BJP.”

Yadav, known for his quick responses, countered by questioning the BJP's track record: “The BJP has been in power for 20 years. What have they accomplished?”

This candid exchange quickly gained traction online, sparking debates across social media. BJP leader Nishikant Dubey shared the video on X (formerly Twitter), commenting, “This is the reality of JMM’s star campaigner’s rallies in Jharkhand. The wave is Modi, and the choice is BJP. Victory is certain for the BJP.”

The incident comes as political campaigns intensify ahead of Jharkhand’s second phase of voting, scheduled for November 20.

