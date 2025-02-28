Maharashtra CM's office gets WhatsApp threat from Pak number; probe on, security tightened

Mumbai Police is investigating a WhatsApp threat from a Pakistani number targeting the Maharashtra CM's office. Security has been tightened around key government buildings, and authorities are working to trace the sender and assess the message's credibility.

Mumbai Police has launched an investigation after receiving a WhatsApp message threatening an attack on the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). The message, sent to the Worli Traffic Police Control Room, originated from a Pakistani number, raising serious security concerns, according to media reports.

Authorities quickly registered a case and intensified security measures around the CMO and other key government buildings. Officials assured that every precaution is being taken while efforts are underway to trace the sender and verify the threat’s credibility.

According to police sources, the individual who sent the message identified himself as Malik Shahbaz Humayun Raja Dev. Given the international origin of the threat, investigators suspect a possible external conspiracy targeting Maharashtra’s leadership.

This incident follows a similar security scare involving Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who received a death threat via email on February 20, warning of an attack on his vehicle. Additionally, multiple Mumbai police stations and the Mantralaya received threatening messages, prompting heightened security across the city.

Mumbai Police is actively tracking the source of the WhatsApp message and coordinating with intelligence agencies to assess the situation. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.

