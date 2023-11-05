Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'We were sleeping...': One died as two boats collide in Kerala's Munambam sea

    One died after two boats collided in the Munamban sea in Ernakulam on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Jose( 65), a native of Kollam Pallithottam.

    'We were sleeping...': One died as two boats collide in Kerala's Munambam sea rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 5, 2023, 2:27 PM IST

    Kochi: Two fishing boats collided in the Munambam Sea in Ernakulam on Sunday. The accident involved boats that had departed from Ernakulam. During the collision, one of the boats was split in two, resulting in a tragic incident in which a fisherman lost his life. The deceased has been identified as Jose( 65), a native of Kollam Pallithottam. The boat named "Silver Star, met with the accident. Another boat, "Naureen," was responsible for the collision.

    The fishermen who were rescued are in shock following the collision between the fishing boats. "We were sleeping when the boat hit us. As soon as we jumped, the boat was cut in half. It was those boatmen who saved us. Seven people were saved. But the eighth man could not be saved. It was windy and rainy. Suddenly, the boat crashed. Ours was a small boat," said the survivor. 

    The collision occurred over 28 nautical miles away from coastal areas of Kochi. Eight fishermen were rescued in the collision.

    Meanwhile, a boat carrying seven people overturned in Munambam, Ernakulam, on October 5. The incident happened 10 miles from Munambam Beach, at the north end of Vypin Island. The boat named Nanma was returning from Malipuram after collecting fish.

    The boat was carrying seven people, and three of them were rescued. Anandan, Manikandan, and Baiju were rescued out of the seven people in the boat. The survivors were admitted to a hospital in Fort Kochi on next morning.

    Last Updated Nov 5, 2023, 2:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: PM Modi addresses voters in Seoni, says 'BJP hai toh bharosa hai' AJR

    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: PM Modi addresses voters in Seoni, says 'BJP hai toh bharosa hai'

    Canadian PM Justin Trudeau faces backlash for equating Hindu Swastika with Nazi symbol AJR

    Canadian PM Justin Trudeau faces backlash for equating Hindu Swastika with Nazi symbol

    Delhi primary schools closed until November 10 as air quality worsens; Online classes offered for senior students AJR

    Delhi primary schools closed till November 10 as air quality worsens; Online classes offered for seniors

    Delhis battle with 'toxic air' persists: AQI stuck in 'severe' category AJR

    Delhi's battle with 'toxic air' persists: AQI stuck in 'severe' category

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-624 November 05 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-624 November 05 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Red fort to Agra Fort: 7 must visit forts of India ATG

    Red fort to Agra Fort: 7 must visit forts of India

    Israel Hamas war: IDF says 2500 terror targets destroyed since Gaza ground operation began (WATCH) snt

    Israel-Hamas war: IDF says 2500 terror targets destroyed since Gaza ground operation began (WATCH)

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh clash under threat due to Delhi's severe air pollution osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh clash under threat due to Delhi's severe air pollution

    Israel Hamas war: Outrage over quality of UN aid as 'nearly expired' biscuits delivered to Gaza (WATCH) snt

    Israel-Hamas war: Outrage over quality of UN aid as 'nearly expired' biscuits delivered to Gaza (WATCH)

    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: PM Modi addresses voters in Seoni, says 'BJP hai toh bharosa hai' AJR

    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: PM Modi addresses voters in Seoni, says 'BJP hai toh bharosa hai'

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon