Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'We have no opposition to construction of Ram Mandir': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah addresses accusations, predicts Congress' success in state elections, supports Ram Mandir construction per SC, accuses PM Modi of apprehension. Criticizes Modi's political ambiguity, emphasizes inclusivity and unity.

    'We have no opposition to construction of Ram Mandir': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 17, 2023, 3:31 PM IST

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed several issues during a media interaction in Mysuru, asserting the government's stance on various topics. Dismissing accusations against him and his son, he highlighted his son's commitment to public service, clarifying that he had withdrawn from politics to serve the community. He affirmed his son's involvement in social work, emphasising its legitimacy.

    Speaking on the ongoing state elections, he predicted a favourable outcome for the Congress party in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. He anticipated that these results would not significantly impact the impending Lok Sabha elections, stating that the notification for the Lok Sabha polls would likely be issued by the end of March.

    It's not a surprise if JDS decides to merge fully with BJP: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Addressing the Ram Mandir issue, he stated the government's lack of opposition to the construction of the temple. He reiterated the importance of adhering to the Supreme Court's decision in this matter and expressed confidence that the temple would be constructed following the court's verdict. He underscored the significance of unity in diversity within the country, citing historical instances of resilience against external challenges, and advocating for inclusiveness.

    Turning his attention to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Siddaramaiah accused the PM of exhibiting apprehension toward Karnataka and himself. He referenced past disagreements over guarantee schemes, highlighting how Modi had now initiated similar schemes. Siddaramaiah criticized Modi's recent 'Vikasita Bharat Yatra,' pointing out the incorporation of the Prime Minister's Guarantee Scheme. He concluded by criticizing Modi's political ambiguity and reiterated his stance on inclusivity and unity within the country.

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2023, 3:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023 rishate me hum tumhare baap lagte hain fight is one sided says Bhupesh Baghel gcw

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: 'There is no competition, fight is one-sided,' says Bhupesh Baghel

    Kerala: Irregularities of Rs 20 crore in Amrut Project in Thrissur, reveals former corporation secretary rkn

    Kerala: Irregularities of Rs 20 crore in Amrut Project in Thrissur, reveals former corporation secretary

    India vs Australia: IAF's Suryakiran team rehearses for air show ahead of WC final in Ahmedabad (WATCH) snt

    India vs Australia: IAF's Suryakiran team rehearses for air show ahead of WC final in Ahmedabad (WATCH)

    Kerala govt approves medical reimbursement for CMs political secretary P Sasi amid financial crisis anr

    Kerala govt approves medical reimbursement for CM's political secretary P Sasi amid financial crisis

    Supreme Court directs Mantri developers to offer delayed house possessions in Bengaluru vkp

    Supreme Court directs Mantri developers to offer delayed house possessions in Bengaluru

    Recent Stories

    7 amazing benefits of broccoli for your skin SHG

    7 amazing benefits of broccoli for your skin

    Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Drone Pratap rejects Sangeeta Sringeri's love proposal saying he's 'focused on career' vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Drone Pratap rejects Sangeetha Sringeri's love proposal saying he's 'focused on career'

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023 rishate me hum tumhare baap lagte hain fight is one sided says Bhupesh Baghel gcw

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: 'There is no competition, fight is one-sided,' says Bhupesh Baghel

    Pray PM Modi, Sachin Tendulkar embrace Islam: Saeed Anwar's shocking audio recording resurfaces (LISTEN) snt

    Pray PM Modi, Sachin Tendulkar embrace Islam: Saeed Anwar's shocking audio recording resurfaces (LISTEN)

    Kerala: Irregularities of Rs 20 crore in Amrut Project in Thrissur, reveals former corporation secretary rkn

    Kerala: Irregularities of Rs 20 crore in Amrut Project in Thrissur, reveals former corporation secretary

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon