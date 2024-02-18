Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'We dared to complete tasks that were left unfinished for decades...' PM Modi outlines bold decisions of BJP

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi listed out the bold decisions taken by the BJP in the last 5 years while addressing the National Convention 2024 in New Delhi on Sunday (Feb 18).

    'We dared to complete tasks that were left unfinished for decades...' PM Modi outlines bold decisions of BJP anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 18, 2024, 3:10 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (Feb 18) addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Convention 2024 ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. He said that the next 100 days are crucial for the BJP and the past 10 years have been characterised by bold decisions and futuristic policies.

    PM Modi said, "India is setting big goals today. We are preparing for the Youth Olympics in 2029. We are working to host the Olympics in our country in 2036... We are reducing India's dependence on foreign countries and hence we are setting big goals and working for it. In the future, we will see such an India in which there will be no need to import oil or fertilizers worth lakhs of crores of rupees from abroad. Our palm oil mission will empower our farmers so much that they will save the country's money."

    The Prime Minister also enlisted the bold decisions taken by the saffron party in the last few years like the abrogation of Article 370, the construction of Ram Mandir, and the opening of the Kartarpur corridor among several other decisions.

    He said, "We have dared to complete tasks that had been left unfinished for decades. Whether it was the construction of the Ram Mandir, the opening of the Kartarpur corridor, the abrogation of Article 370, or the implementation of the New Education Policy, these changes were long-awaited by the people of India."

    He said, "Now the country's dream and resolve will be bigger. Our dream and resolution is that we have to make Viksit Bharat and the next 5 years will play an important role in it. In the next 5 years, we have to take a giant leap towards Viksit Bharat."

    PM Modi also said that the Opposition leaders are also raising slogans of 'NDA sarkar 400 paar'. To take NDA to 400, BJP will have to cross the mark of 370 seats.
     

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2024, 3:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter lands in Punjab field following technical snag AJR

    BREAKING: IAF Chinook helicopter lands in Punjab field following technical snag

    We have to reach every new voter in next 100 days': PM Modi ahead of Lok Sabha polls AJR

    'We have to reach every new voter in next 100 days': PM Modi ahead of Lok Sabha polls

    'We have to take giant leap towards Viksit Bharat...' PM Modi at BJP National Convention 2024 anr

    'We have to take giant leap towards Viksit Bharat...' PM Modi at BJP National Convention 2024

    No doubt PM Modi will retain power Amit Shah at BJP convention ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024 AJR

    'No doubt, PM Modi will retain power': Amit Shah at BJP convention ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024

    Kerala: State disaster management issues advisory to public as temperature soars in state anr

    Kerala: State disaster management issues advisory to public as temperature soars in state

    Recent Stories

    Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter lands in Punjab field following technical snag AJR

    BREAKING: IAF Chinook helicopter lands in Punjab field following technical snag

    We have to reach every new voter in next 100 days': PM Modi ahead of Lok Sabha polls AJR

    'We have to reach every new voter in next 100 days': PM Modi ahead of Lok Sabha polls

    cricket IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ashwin returns to bowl in Rajkot following family emergency; fans applaud his dedication osf

    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ashwin returns to bowl in Rajkot following family emergency; fans applaud his dedication

    'We have to take giant leap towards Viksit Bharat...' PM Modi at BJP National Convention 2024 anr

    'We have to take giant leap towards Viksit Bharat...' PM Modi at BJP National Convention 2024

    Bramayugam: Kerala witnesses 140 additional shows on third day; Check collection details HERE anr

    Bramayugam: Kerala witnesses 140 additional shows on third day; Check collection details HERE

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon