'We dared to complete tasks that were left unfinished for decades...' PM Modi outlines bold decisions of BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi listed out the bold decisions taken by the BJP in the last 5 years while addressing the National Convention 2024 in New Delhi on Sunday (Feb 18).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (Feb 18) addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Convention 2024 ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. He said that the next 100 days are crucial for the BJP and the past 10 years have been characterised by bold decisions and futuristic policies.

PM Modi said, "India is setting big goals today. We are preparing for the Youth Olympics in 2029. We are working to host the Olympics in our country in 2036... We are reducing India's dependence on foreign countries and hence we are setting big goals and working for it. In the future, we will see such an India in which there will be no need to import oil or fertilizers worth lakhs of crores of rupees from abroad. Our palm oil mission will empower our farmers so much that they will save the country's money."

The Prime Minister also enlisted the bold decisions taken by the saffron party in the last few years like the abrogation of Article 370, the construction of Ram Mandir, and the opening of the Kartarpur corridor among several other decisions.

He said, "We have dared to complete tasks that had been left unfinished for decades. Whether it was the construction of the Ram Mandir, the opening of the Kartarpur corridor, the abrogation of Article 370, or the implementation of the New Education Policy, these changes were long-awaited by the people of India."

He said, "Now the country's dream and resolve will be bigger. Our dream and resolution is that we have to make Viksit Bharat and the next 5 years will play an important role in it. In the next 5 years, we have to take a giant leap towards Viksit Bharat."

PM Modi also said that the Opposition leaders are also raising slogans of 'NDA sarkar 400 paar'. To take NDA to 400, BJP will have to cross the mark of 370 seats.

