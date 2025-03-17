'Save temple': Priest dies by suicide in Ahmedabad; his son claims 'mentally tortured over temple demolition'

A priest of a temple in Ahmedabad's Kubernagar, died by suicide on the temple premises after allegedly being mentally tortured by civic body, builders, and some police officers over demolishing the temple.

'Save temple': Priest dies by suicide in Ahmedabad; his son claims 'mentally tortured over temple demolition' shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Mar 17, 2025, 11:56 AM IST

In a shocking incident, a priest of a temple in Ahmedabad's Kubernagar, died by suicide on the temple premises. Brijesh, the son of the priest, Mahendra Minekar, claimed that there was a move to demolish the temple and relentless pressure from the civic body, builders, and some police officers pushed his father to take this extreme step.

Brijesh, released an emotional video message, accusing authorities of “mentally torturing” his father over an alleged plan to demolish the temple. "My father was mentally tortured by the corporation, builders, and some police officers as they wanted to demolish the temple, which was set up in 1972 by my grandfather. The area, Santoshinagar, is established because of this temple," he stated.

However, both the police and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) have refuted these claims. Additional Commissioner of Police, G-Division, V. N. Yadav, confirmed that officers were deployed at the request of the civic body. "The allegations by the son will be investigated. A case of accidental death has been registered," Yadav added.

A purported suicide note left behind by Mahendra read, “Save the temple.” He emphasized that the land was his birthplace and held profound spiritual significance for both his family and the community.

The AMC, in its official statement, clarified that Santoshinagar is situated on municipal land in Naroda ward, encompassing 475 residential slums and 22 commercial shops. It further stated that while a redevelopment scheme was in progress, the authorities had already decided to preserve the Santoshimata Mandir in its current form, respecting the religious sentiments of the people.

