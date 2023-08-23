Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Psycho monkey': A nightmare for people of Kerala's Malappuram

    The monkey initially takes pleasure in himself when he encounters a side mirror and peers into it. Then dashes off after breaking the mirror.

    'Psycho monkey': A nightmare for people of Kerala's Malappuram anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 5:06 PM IST

    A monkey may be seen wandering around in In Nilambur's Aruvacode, Kodathippadi, and LIC Road. It appears that the monkey has resentment towards the vehicles' side mirrors. The monkey initially takes pleasure in himself when he encounters a side mirror and peers into it. Then dashes off after breaking the mirror. He is not a common monkey since in one month, he shattered the side mirrors of about 100 vehicles. Among the smashed items was the businessman's luxury car mirror, which was worth Rs 25,000.

    The event didn't end there; In Kodathippadi, he also broke and stole the two mirrors from the car belonging to Agape Gospel Mission. Isn't it from the Aruvacode region, the shopkeeper inquired when someone went in to buy a new side mirror. Many people are coming to change the mirror on the vehicle, according to office administrator Reji Manicheri. In response, a complaint was made to the forest department, asking them to capture the mischievous monkey.

    The Rapid Action Force placed a cage on the grounds of the Gospel Mission a week ago. Even after placing the meal the monkey preferred, it did not initially get stuck. However, it got caught at nine in the morning yesterday, but to everyone's dismay, it was the female monkey, the mischievous monkey's mate. Initially, the forest guards were unable to approach since the monkey was posted to watch over his partner. The caged monkey fled in the evening as the guards attempted to get away from it. 

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2023, 5:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chandrayaan 3 landing: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sculpture of India's moon mission WATCH AJR

    Chandrayaan-3 landing: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sculpture of India's moon mission | WATCH

    Delhi rape case: Accused govt official repeatedly drugged minor girl, say reports AJR

    Delhi rape case: Accused govt official repeatedly drugged minor girl, say reports

    Chandrayaan 3 'It will be a proud moment for the people of India'

    Chandrayaan-3: 'It will be a proud moment for the people of India'

    Actress assault case: Kerala HC removes amicus curiae over links with actor Dileep anr

    Actress assault case: Kerala HC removes amicus curiae over links with actor Dileep

    Chandrayaan 3 moon landing: A look at different kinds of India's lunar missions ANM

    Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: A look at different kinds of India's lunar missions

    Recent Stories

    Chandrayaan 3 landing: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sculpture of India's moon mission WATCH AJR

    Chandrayaan-3 landing: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sculpture of India's moon mission | WATCH

    7 ways to sharpen your brain and memory RBA EAI

    7 ways to sharpen your brain and memory

    Honor 90 to release in India soon may cost under Rs 40000 Report gcw

    Honor 90 to release in India soon, may cost under Rs 40,000: Report

    Football AFC Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo's breathtaking goal denied by handball controversy (Watch) osf

    AFC Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo's breathtaking goal denied by handball controversy (Watch)

    NBEMS releases FMGE 2023 June session results on nbe.edu.in; Here's how to download result AJR

    NBEMS releases FMGE 2023 June session results on nbe.edu.in; Here's how to download result

    Recent Videos

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon
    Chandrayaan 3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Chandrayaan-3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Video Icon
    Patna Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media WATCH AJR

    Patna: Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon