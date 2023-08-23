'Psycho monkey': A nightmare for people of Kerala's Malappuram

A monkey may be seen wandering around in In Nilambur's Aruvacode, Kodathippadi, and LIC Road. It appears that the monkey has resentment towards the vehicles' side mirrors. The monkey initially takes pleasure in himself when he encounters a side mirror and peers into it. Then dashes off after breaking the mirror. He is not a common monkey since in one month, he shattered the side mirrors of about 100 vehicles. Among the smashed items was the businessman's luxury car mirror, which was worth Rs 25,000.

The event didn't end there; In Kodathippadi, he also broke and stole the two mirrors from the car belonging to Agape Gospel Mission. Isn't it from the Aruvacode region, the shopkeeper inquired when someone went in to buy a new side mirror. Many people are coming to change the mirror on the vehicle, according to office administrator Reji Manicheri. In response, a complaint was made to the forest department, asking them to capture the mischievous monkey.

The Rapid Action Force placed a cage on the grounds of the Gospel Mission a week ago. Even after placing the meal the monkey preferred, it did not initially get stuck. However, it got caught at nine in the morning yesterday, but to everyone's dismay, it was the female monkey, the mischievous monkey's mate. Initially, the forest guards were unable to approach since the monkey was posted to watch over his partner. The caged monkey fled in the evening as the guards attempted to get away from it.