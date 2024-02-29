'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan row: Rajya Sabha MP Naseer Hussain's supporter taken into custody

Mohammad Shafi Nashipudi, a supporter of Rajya Sabha member Naseer Hussain, is taken into custody for questioning over allegedly chanting pro-Pakistan slogans at Vidhana Souda in Bengaluru. He denies involvement in other slogans. Police conduct voice analysis as part of the investigation. The incident sparks controversy with accusations of supporting anti-national sentiments.

A supporter of Rajya Sabha member Naseer Hussain, Mohammad Shafi Nashipudi, has been taken into custody by the police in connection with an incident involving the chanting of pro-Pakistan slogans at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Late on Wednesday, police took action and arrested Mohammad Shafi Nashipudi, a staunch supporter of Rajya Sabha member Naseer Hussain, over allegations of shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans at Vidhana Souda. The arrest was made by authorities from Mohammad Nashipudi, near Motebennur, following a joint operation conducted by police teams from Bengaluru and Byadagi.

The arrested Mohammad Shafi Nashipudi, a known chilli trader in Byadagi, Haveri district, is alleged to have shouted slogans in favour of Pakistan, while also proclaiming 'Naseer Saab Zindabad'. However, Mohammad Shafi Nashipudi vehemently denied any involvement in other traitorous slogans, stating that not even his mother would engage in such actions.

The incident has stirred controversy, with Byadagi BJP leaders accusing Mohammad Shafi Nashipudi of supporting anti-national sentiments. The developments surrounding this arrest continue to unfold as authorities delve deeper into the matter.