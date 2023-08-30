‘Our farmers are starving…’ Actor Jayasurya slams Kerala govt by raking up difficulties faced by farmers

Jayasurya drew attention to the awful situation Malayalees are in, highlighting the fact that many are forced to eat vegetables tainted with pesticides and other dangerous substances because there aren't adequate quality checks in place.

Kochi: Malayalam actor Jayasurya slammed the Kerala government for putting the state's farmers through difficult circumstances. While addressing the audience at the "Karshikolsavam" in Kalamassery on Wednesday (Aug 29), he attempted to draw attention to the issues facing farmers. It's interesting that the actor decided to talk on the subject while ministers P Prasad and P Rajeev were seated on the dais. The actor explained how after buying foodgrains from farmers, Supplyco failed to pay the farmers.

He also cited the experience of his colleague actor Krishna Prasad who is also a farmer.

"How will the young generation be motivated to take up farming by observing the struggles of their elders working in the agricultural sector? Given the situation, I don't believe kids from farming families will ever want to follow in their parents' footsteps," the actor said.

The Aadu actor said,"Actor Krishna Prasad is a friend of mine. His livelihood is farming. After delivering the rice, Supplyco did not pay him any money. On the day of Thiruvonam, they are fasting. On the day of Thiruvonam, our farmers are starving. They endure such suffering in order to alert the authorities to this. I'm representing them here."

Jayasurya continued, "We must use cutting-edge technology to examine the quality of food grains and vegetables, that's also very crucial."

"I could have voiced my worries in a private talk in a room. But I made the decision to speak about all of those issues in front of the public on this dais in the hope that the relevant authorities would look into the situation right away. I kindly ask them to take the necessary action to support the farmers in our state," he added.

