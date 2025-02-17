Nita Ambani asked to choose between PM Modi & Mukesh Ambani during rapid fire at Harvard. WATCH her response

During her keynote address at the Harvard India Conference 2025, Nita Ambani also participated in a rapid-fire interview where she was humorously asked to choose between her husband Mukesh Ambani and India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Her witty response drew a loud cheer from the audience the video of which has now gone viral on social media.

Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation delivered the keynote address at the Harvard India Conference 2025 on Indian Business, Policy & Culture, where she spoke about India's bid for Olympics and how the country plans to make them the greenest and most sustainable Olympics. During her keynote address, she also participated in a rapid-fire interview where she was humorously asked to choose between her husband Mukesh Ambani and India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Nita Ambani said, "I think Prime Minister Modi ji is good for the nation, and my husband Mukesh is good for my home," drawing cheers and laughter from the audience.

The clip of Nita Ambani's quick and witty response has now gone viral on social media.

Also read: Haryana man recounts US deportation horror: 'Paid Rs 35 lakh, starved in Panama jungle & faced 220-day ordeal'

For her appearance at the India Conference at Harvard, Nita Ambani wore an embroidered navy blue saree. She also mentioned about the intiative 'Swadesh' which empowers Indian artisans.

She also shared about her childhood and the story of her humble beginnings at the Harvard University on Monday (local time).

Speaking about the Olympics, she said, "I believe that India must have the Olympics. We are going to be the third-largest economy in the world. If you look at the 10 largest economies of the world, nine countries have hosted the Olympics, but only India has not. So I find that really odd. We would wish to see the Olympics being hosted in our country. It will be our pride to host that. So that is the reason, I think the Prime Minister also mentioned that India will bid for the 2036 Olympics...I think we are planning to host a sustainable Olympics where we are planning to refurbish, reuse our existing stadiums and existing campuses. If we bid for it and get it, I assure you that we'll be the greenest Olympics ever...I think India is at the right time now to host the Olympics".

Speaking about how her interactions with artisans in the temple town of Nathdwara in Rasjasthan inspired her to take up the cause of Indian artisans with the creation of Swadesh Store, Nita Ambani said, "Swadesh is meant to spotlight our arts and artisans. India has more than 10 million artisans in in the country, and I think Swadesh is trying to market their products, and I'm very happy to say that we are soon launching a Swadesh store in New York and London."

Nita Ambani also spoke about how the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) came into being.

Also read: Maharashtra BCom student paraglides to avoid traffic, reach exam hall on time: '15 km in 5 minutes' (WATCH)

Latest Videos