Haryana man recounts US deportation horror: 'Paid Rs 35 lakh, starved in Panama jungle & faced 220-day ordeal'

Ravi, a 26-year-old from Haryana’s Jind, endured a grueling 220-day struggle in pursuit of a better life in the United States. His journey, which cost his family a staggering Rs 35 lakh, saw him cross ten countries, survive months in the jungles of Panama, and even jump over a wall in a desperate bid to enter the US. But he was swiftly caught and deported, his dreams left shattered.

It all began when Ravi was lured by the promise of a “legal” route to the US by an unauthorized travel agent, for a hefty Rs 29 lakh. He was first sent to Dubai, where he wandered for months before being pushed into the jungles of Panama. There, he was left starving for days and allegedly held hostage, he faced the kind of horrors one could scarcely imagine.

"When the agent asked for an additional Rs 6 lakh, our father sold our farmland and took out a loan to raise the money. This was then given to the agent," Ravi’s brother, Amit, said.

Despite braving unimaginable conditions and making it to US soil around 20 days ago, Ravi was swiftly apprehended and deported.

The family has named three agents—Deepak Malik, Rajat Mor, and Manish Pandit as the masterminds.

