'No crypto talks during intimacy': Wife makes man sign marriage agreement after 2 years, post goes viral

A West Bengal woman made her husband sign a marriage agreement after two years, setting rules to curb his crypto obsession. The quirky contract, which went viral on social media, outlined boundaries for both partners, with penalties for violations. Netizens reacted with humor and debate.

In today's marriages, couples often face challenges after a few years. In West Bengal, a woman made her husband sign a marriage agreement after two years, sparking social media buzz over this quirky take on marital commitments. A Reddit post about the agreement recently went viral, igniting both humour and serious discussions among netizens.

Originally shared on the subreddit r/IndiaSocial, the post featured an unusual contract between a couple from West Bengal. The husband, identified as Shubham, revealed that two years into their marriage, his wife, Anaya, asked him to sign a formal agreement outlining house rules to maintain peace and strengthen their relationship.



The agreement, drafted on a ₹500 non-judicial stamp paper, humorously attempts to set boundaries in their marriage, especially concerning Shubham’s deep obsession with cryptocurrency trading. It states that he must refrain from discussing market trends at the dining table, avoid bringing up capital gains and losses during intimate moments, and stop using endearing yet finance-related nicknames like "My Beautycoin" and "My Cryptopie" for his wife. Additionally, he is required to stay off trading apps and YouTube research videos after 9 PM.

On the other hand, Anaya, referred to as "Party 2" in the document, also agreed to certain conditions. She promised to stop complaining about her husband’s antics to her mother, avoid bringing up his ex during arguments, and cut down on purchasing expensive skincare products and late-night food deliveries.

The agreement further states that if either party fails to follow the rules, they will be penalized with three months of household chores, including washing clothes, cleaning toilets, and grocery shopping.

While the original post has since been removed from Reddit, it had already gone viral, with screenshots circulating widely on social media platforms like Twitter. Users had a field day reacting to the hilarious contract.

One user, @CasualBoy007, found the situation amusing, commenting, "This is epic. This is the kind of cute kalesh I support" Another, @TvShowsMovies10, jokingly suggested avoiding marriage altogether, writing, "Bc is se badiya shadi hi mat karo."



Some users, however, criticized the influence of trading apps, with @PitaleMayuresh bluntly stating, "Kya chutiyapa chal raha hai Coindcx ka."

Meanwhile, @Yash350505 appreciated the humor in the nicknames, saying, "My beautycoin and cryptopie is cute tbh." Another user, @rahulprasada6, pointed out the agreement’s potential flaw, remarking, "Bro hasn’t signed the deal. He won’t stop talking about the trades."

