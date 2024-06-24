BREAKING: 'Let HC pass an order' - SC says will hear Arvind Kejriwal's plea over bail on Wednesday

The Supreme Court has postponed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea hearing challenging the Delhi HC's bail stay in the Liquor Policy case to Wednesday. The HC, yet to decide, temporarily halted Kejriwal's release following a trial court's bail citing insufficient evidence against him in an alleged money laundering case by the ED, who opposed the decision.

The bench stressed the need to wait for the high court's directive, signalling a careful approach in the ongoing legal battle concerning Kejriwal's bail status. The trial court had granted bail to Kejriwal on June 20, asserting a lack of conclusive evidence linking him to the alleged money laundering charges brought forth by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).



Arvind Kejriwal, detained by the ED since March 21, faced the prospect of release from Tihar Jail last Friday following the trial court's favourable ruling. However, the ED swiftly contested the decision in the Delhi High Court, which promptly imposed an interim stay on Kejriwal's bail, requesting all parties to submit written arguments by June 24.

The trial court's bail order was based on its assessment that there was insufficient evidence to establish Kejriwal's culpability in the money laundering case. The ED's contention, however, led to a temporary halt in Kejriwal's release, pending the high court's final decision.

