'Landslide victory, I thank Maharashtra voters': CM Eknath Shinde's first reaction on Mahayuti big win| WATCH

As BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is all set to form the government in Maharashtra, Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, in his first reaction post results, thanked the voters in the state for the landslide victory in the assembly elections. He expressed gratitude to the people for giving a thumping majority and a landslide victory to the Mahayuti. He further said that the people have approved the work done by the Mahayuti in the last 2.5 years.

"I thank the voters of Maharashtra because this is a landslide victory. I had said that Mahayuti will get a thumping majority and that's why I thank Ladli Bahina, farmers, brothers, senior citizens... all sections of the society. People have approved the work done by the Mahayuti in the last 2.5 years," said Shinde.

Highlighting the impact of his government’s welfare initiatives, including the 'Ladli Bahin Yojana', Eknath Shinde attributed the alliance's success to the people's trust in their governance.

Mahayuti is leading in 218 seats in the 288-member Assembly, with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) trailing far behind with a lead in 56 seats, Election Commission trends show.

The BJP, leading in 124 seats in Maharashtra, has emerged as the dominant force within the Mahayuti alliance. This strong performance has sparked speculation about the state's leadership, with many questioning whether Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is poised to reclaim the Chief Minister's chair.

According to reports, when asked who will be the next Chief Minister of the state, Eknath Shinde said, "Let the final results come in...Then, in the same way as we fought elections together, all three parties will sit together and take a decision (on who will be the chief minister)."

