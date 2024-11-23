Maharashtra Election 2024 Results: BJP dubs Sharad Pawar's show as 'worst ever' as Mahayuti heads for win

BJP IT cell head, Amit Malviya on Saturday launched a scathing critique at NCP chief Sharad Pawar, labeling his performance as the “worst ever” of his storied political career, pointing to early trends that showcased Mahayuti’s dominance in Maharashtra assembly elections.

Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 12:25 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 12:29 PM IST

BJP IT cell head, Amit Malviya on Saturday launched a scathing critique at NCP chief Sharad Pawar, labeling his performance as the “worst ever” of his storied political career, pointing to early trends that showcased Mahayuti’s dominance in Maharashtra assembly elections. His remarks came as early trends in the assembly election vote count indicated a victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

Malviya attributed the Mahayuti’s success to strategic execution and the perceived missteps of the opposition.

"Along with BJP led MahaYuti’s dominant vote share and pan Maharashtra presence in the Lok Sabha, it was a skewed seat sharing of the MVA, which did them further in. Sharad Pawar faction contesting as many seats, as the other two, was a disaster to start with," Amit Malviya wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He added, "As of now, Sharad Pawar has 15 seats. This is worst ever performance of his political career. He has a strike rate of just 11.6% in 2024. Rain washed ‘Chanakya’ has been checkmated."

Also read: 'Maharashtra is going into Adani's pocket': Sanjay Raut claims BJP conspiracy, says poll results manipulated

The ruling Mahayuti alliance appeared poised to retain power in Maharashtra, leading in 218 out of the 288 assembly seats, according to the latest Election Commission data. In contrast, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) trailed significantly, with its candidates ahead in only 50 constituencies.

Within the Mahayuti alliance, the BJP was leading in 128 seats, Shiv Sena in 55, and NCP in 35, as per the Election Commission's figures.

