Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Kerala model' of religious brotherhood: Temple officials give warm reception to Nabi Dinam rally - WATCH

    The Muslim community across the state is celebrating Prophet Mohammad's birthday. Meanwhile, the 'Kerala Model' of religious brotherhood is gaining attention in Eroor Elavaramkuzhy Muhiyuddeen Muslim Jamaat in Aanchal of Kollam district. 

    'Kerala model' of religious brotherhood: Temple officials give warm reception to Nabi Dinam rally - WATCH anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 5:11 PM IST

    Kollam: On the occasion of Nabi Dinam or Milad Un-Nabi on Thursday (Sep 28) the Muslim community across the state is celebrating Prophet Mohammad's birthday. Meanwhile, the 'Kerala Model' of religious brotherhood is gaining attention in Eroor Elavaramkuzhy Muhiyuddeen Muslim Jamaat in Aanchal of Kollam district. 

    The officials of Sivapuram Sri Mahadevar temple organized a reception with sweets for the Nabi Day rally. Eroor is popularly known for having the same entrance for both the temple and the mosque. The officials said that the whole world should imitate this religious harmony.

    Meanwhile, on social media, a clip from a Prophet's Day rally in Malappuram is trending. Sheena, a young woman, set an example of religious unity in Malappuram by adorning currency note garland to the kids who attended the Prophet's Day gathering. The heartwarming scene was witnessed during the rally organised by Tad Reesul Islam Madrassa in Malappuram. Sheena, a local resident, who was waiting in the rain adorned the children with note-garland. She came with her daughter to watch the Prophet's Day rally and gift the children with garlands. Sheena returned after garlanding the rally captain and a kiss on his cheek. 

    Talking about her gesture, Sheena said that she recently got a job and was happy to get her first salary. She used her first salary to make the garland out of currency notes.

     

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2023, 5:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uttar Pradesh STF arrests Abdul Samad alias Saddam, member of Atiq Ahmad gang; check details AJR

    Uttar Pradesh STF arrests Abdul Samad alias Saddam, member of Atiq Ahmad gang; check details

    Lancet study reveals disturbingly high cancer death rates in Indian women; check details vkp

    Lancet study reveals disturbingly high cancer death rates in Indian women; check details

    Help us find their remains for funeral Parents of missing Manipuri students appeal to govt AJR

    'Help us find their remains for funeral': Parents of missing Manipuri students appeal to govt

    Indian hackers' #OpCanada underway amid diplomatic tensions; target Canadian armed forces website & more snt

    Indian hackers' #OpCanada underway amid diplomatic tensions; target Canadian armed forces website & more

    Kerala: 'No protection from party if found guilty...' CPI(M) on bribery case in Health Minister's office rkn

    Kerala: 'No protection from party if found guilty...' CPI(M) on bribery case in Health Minister's office

    Recent Stories

    Ajeenkya DY Patil University - An Ideal Choice in the Heart of Pune

    Ajeenkya DY Patil University – An Ideal Choice in the Heart of Pune

    Did iPhone 15 iPhone 15 Plus survive the bend test that iPhone 15 Pro Max failed WATCH gcw

    Did iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus survive the bend test? (WATCH)

    Anthurium to Kalanchoe: 7 indoor plants that make your house colourful ATG

    Anthurium to Kalanchoe: 7 indoor plants that make your house colourful

    Disha Patani's birthday post for Mouni Roy is sweetest on the internet today

    Disha Patani's birthday post for Mouni Roy is sweetest on the internet today 

    Cricket Shakib Al Hasan drops hints about retirement post 2025 ICC Champions Trophy osf

    Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan drops hints about retirement post ICC Champions Trophy in 2025

    Recent Videos

    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon