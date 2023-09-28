'Kerala model' of religious brotherhood: Temple officials give warm reception to Nabi Dinam rally - WATCH

The Muslim community across the state is celebrating Prophet Mohammad's birthday. Meanwhile, the 'Kerala Model' of religious brotherhood is gaining attention in Eroor Elavaramkuzhy Muhiyuddeen Muslim Jamaat in Aanchal of Kollam district.

Kollam: On the occasion of Nabi Dinam or Milad Un-Nabi on Thursday (Sep 28) the Muslim community across the state is celebrating Prophet Mohammad's birthday. Meanwhile, the 'Kerala Model' of religious brotherhood is gaining attention in Eroor Elavaramkuzhy Muhiyuddeen Muslim Jamaat in Aanchal of Kollam district.

The officials of Sivapuram Sri Mahadevar temple organized a reception with sweets for the Nabi Day rally. Eroor is popularly known for having the same entrance for both the temple and the mosque. The officials said that the whole world should imitate this religious harmony.

Meanwhile, on social media, a clip from a Prophet's Day rally in Malappuram is trending. Sheena, a young woman, set an example of religious unity in Malappuram by adorning currency note garland to the kids who attended the Prophet's Day gathering. The heartwarming scene was witnessed during the rally organised by Tad Reesul Islam Madrassa in Malappuram. Sheena, a local resident, who was waiting in the rain adorned the children with note-garland. She came with her daughter to watch the Prophet's Day rally and gift the children with garlands. Sheena returned after garlanding the rally captain and a kiss on his cheek.

Talking about her gesture, Sheena said that she recently got a job and was happy to get her first salary. She used her first salary to make the garland out of currency notes.