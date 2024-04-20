Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    #JusticeForNeha trends: India rallies behind Hubballi horror victim, demands severe action against accused

    Following the tragic murder of Neha Hiremath by Fayaz in Hubballi, Karnataka, social media has erupted with demands for justice under the hashtag #JusticeForNeha. The incident, stemming from a rejected love proposal due to religious differences, has sparked debates on "love jihad" and led to protests. Both political parties, Congress and BJP, have engaged in blame games.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 20, 2024, 10:51 AM IST

    Following the incident of Hubballi corporator's daughter Neha Hiremath's murder, social media has voiced its opinions towards justice, with users calling for the perpetrator Fayaz to be hanged in the case.

    Neha Hiremath, an MCA student, was stabbed by Fayaz, a student of BVB College, Hubballi, nine times for refusing his love proposal. According to reports, Fayaz was in love with Neha and had proposed to her. Over her refusal, he stabbed her nine times all over her body on the BVB College campus in broad daylight.

    Hubballi horror: Congress, BJP embroiled in appeasement politics row, justice for Neha call grows

    Social Media users have been tweeting supporting the death penalty for Neha, and the hashtag #JusticeforNeha has been trending all over Platform X (formerly Twitter). Niranjan Hiremath, father of Neha Hiremath, disclosed that the accused, Fayaz, had proposed to Neha despite being advised against it due to their different castes. Neha rejected Fayaz's proposal, leading to the fatal stabbing. Hiremath clarified that they couldn't accept interfaith marriage, sparking the tragic incident.

    The incident has caused widespread protests all over Karnataka, and the ABVP organization debunked the roads of Hubballi-Dharwad yesterday evening. Neha's grief-stricken father, Niranjan Hiremath, expressed his anguish and concern over the increasing incidents related to 'love jihad.' He emphasized the urgent need for action to address this disturbing trend that he believes is spreading rapidly among youngsters.

    Hubballi horror: Neha Hiremath's father says 'love jihad' is spreading rapidly, urges govt action (WATCH)

    In support of the cause, popular Youtuber and Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav has tweeted an image of Neha being laid to rest and wrote, "She is Neha her only mistake was she rejected someone’s proposal who was of a different religion. She was brutally killed by Md. Fayaz."

    The Karnataka BJP criticized the Congress government over Neha Hiremath's murder, suggesting "love jihad" involvement. The Karnataka government denied this, stating Neha and Fayaz were previously in a relationship. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar accused the BJP of fear-mongering, asserting Karnataka's law and order competence.

     

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2024, 11:37 AM IST
