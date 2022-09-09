Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi: Five injured, several feared trapped under debris after building collapse in Azad Market area

    According to the information, approximately six-seven labourers remain trapped inside the building. Five people were injured and hospitalised. Meanwhile, an NDRF team has arrived to assist with the rescue effort.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 9, 2022, 11:57 AM IST

    Five people were injured, and six to seven others are believed to be trapped in a building collapse in Delhi's Azad Market area on Friday. The search and rescue operation is still underway. No fatalities have been recorded as of yet.

    Following the available information, approximately six-seven labourers remain trapped inside the building. Five injured individuals were sent to the hospital. Meanwhile, an NDRF team has arrived on the scene to assist with the rescue operation.

    "We're also using the live detector to detect. Due to the narrowness of the line, the JCB was unable to reach the location," according to Ravinder Singh of the Delhi Fire Service.

    "No casualties have been reported as of yet," said DCP North District Sagar Singh Kalsi.

    Three firefighters are already on the scene, according to the fire department. "A building collapse incident has been reported in the Azad Market area; three fire tenders have been dispatched to the scene," the Fire Department reported.

    According to the department, "five people are feared trapped under debris at a building collapse (/topic/building-collapse) site in Delhi's Azad Market area."

    More details are awaited.

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2022, 11:57 AM IST
