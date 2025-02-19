'His leadership laid foundation for Swarajya...' PM Modi pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his 395th birth anniversary on Wednesday.
 

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 19, 2025, 9:37 AM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (Feb 19) paid homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his 395th birth anniversary.

"I pay homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His valour and visionary leadership laid the foundation for Swarajya, inspiring generations to uphold the values of courage and justice. He inspires us in building a strong, self-reliant and prosperous India," PM Modi wrote on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Shivaji Maharaj and said he will always be remembered as a nation builder.

"The life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ji, who proclaimed 'Hindavi Swarajya', was a confluence of ethics, duty and piety. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the protector of the flag of Sanatan self-respect by fighting throughout his life against the fundamentalist invaders, will always be remembered as a nation builder," Amit Shah wrote on X.

Shivaji Maharaj was born on February 19, 1630, at Shivneri Fort in Pune. The renowned Maratha ruler's birthday is commemorated during the festival of Jayanti.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a 17th-century Indian warrior king who founded the Maratha Empire. He is considered to be one of the greatest warriors in Indian history.

In 1674, he laid the foundation of the Maratha Empire in western India after fighting fiercely with the Mughals in 1670. In addition to creating a well-organized administrative system, Shivaji Maharaj established a broad civil code for the local populace.

The day's major objective is to honour the great warrior's contribution to the restoration of the Maratha Empire and to recognize his extensive legacy.

