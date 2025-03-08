'Hindu Dharma ke sath majak': Karni Sena members create ruckus over saffron napkins at Indore mall (WATCH)

A video showing a group of Karni Sena members creating ruckus over saffron-coloured napkins at a restaurant at a mall in Indore is doing rounds on social media.

'Hindu Dharma ke sath majak': Karni Sena members create ruckus over saffron napkins at Indore mall (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Mar 8, 2025, 2:04 PM IST

A video showing a group of Karni Sena members creating ruckus over saffron-coloured napkins at a restaurant at a mall in Indore is doing rounds on social media. The men created a scene at the restaurant and threatened the manager, accusing the staff of insulting Hindu religion.

In the video, the Karni Sena members can be seen sitting at a table when they noticed the saffron napkins. They called the manager and shouted at him, asking, “What is this?” When the manager replied, “It’s a napkin,” they got angry.

They questioned why the restaurant was using saffron-coloured napkins and accused them of insulting Hindu religion.

The manager responded by saying, "Sir, the brand decides this (colour)." To this, one of the members threatened, saying, “If I see this again, I will come here with SP and DSP.”

The video grabbed attention online, and many netizens said the group was unnecessarily creating a scene. Some users even trolled the group labelling them as ‘unemployed’ looking for free food.

A user wrote, "Berozgar Yojana Mandal."

Another user commented, "It’s unfortunate to see conflicts over such trivial matters. Respecting sentiments is important, but creating unnecessary disputes only spreads negativity. Dialogue and understanding should be the way forward, not aggression."

Also read: MP man in 'coma' walks out of hospital with tubes attached, accuses doctors of minting money (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Air India rejects denying wheelchair to elderly passenger who landed in ICU: 'Late request, peak demand' shk

Air India rejects denying wheelchair to elderly passenger who landed in ICU: 'Late request, peak demand'

BJP's Jairam Thakur slams Himachal govt over Class 12 paper leak and temple fund controversy vkp

BJP's Jairam Thakur slams Himachal govt over Class 12 paper leak and temple fund controversy

MP man in 'coma' walks out of hospital with tubes attached, accuses doctors of minting money (WATCH) shk

MP man in 'coma' walks out of hospital with tubes attached, accuses doctors of minting money (WATCH)

International Women's Day: Six inspiring women take over PM Modi's social media, share their stories vkp

Who are the six exceptional women who took over PM Modi's social media on International Women's Day?

Karnataka HORROR: Israeli tourist, homestay operator gang-raped in Koppal; co-traveller found dead in canal anr

Karnataka HORROR: Israeli tourist, homestay operator gang-raped in Koppal; co-traveller found dead in canal

Recent Stories

Air India rejects denying wheelchair to elderly passenger who landed in ICU: 'Late request, peak demand' shk

Air India rejects denying wheelchair to elderly passenger who landed in ICU: 'Late request, peak demand'

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 final: Gambhir lauds Ravindra Jadeja as world's top all-rounder (WATCH) snt

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 final: Gambhir lauds Ravindra Jadeja as world's top all-rounder (WATCH)

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Can Kane Williamson end his ICC final jinx against the Men in Blue? snt

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Can Kane Williamson end his ICC final jinx against the Men in Blue?

YRKKH Spoiler: Kaveri will make plan; Amaan, Abhira future to be THIS ATG

YRKKH Spoiler: Kaveri will make plan; Amaan, Abhira future to be THIS

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final: Can Shami break Zaheer Khan's record and recreate his Wankhede magic again? snt

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final: Can Shami break Zaheer Khan's record and recreate his Wankhede magic again?

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | UAE Travel Made Easy for Indians: Know Cost, Eligibility, Visa-on-Arrival, E-Visa

Gulf Pulse | UAE Travel Made Easy for Indians: Know Cost, Eligibility, Visa-on-Arrival, E-Visa

Video Icon
Top 10 Indian Songs for Women’s Day | Empowering Anthems for Women!

Top 10 Indian Songs for Women’s Day | Empowering Anthems for Women!

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | How Do We Know That Sea Ice at the Poles is Melting?

Infographic Hub | How Do We Know That Sea Ice at the Poles is Melting?

Video Icon
Women Ambassadors Witness India’s Growth Ahead of International Women’s Day!

Women Ambassadors Witness India’s Growth Ahead of International Women’s Day!

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | VIRAL Video Shows 14-Yr-Old Dragged Away by Husband After Being Married Forcibly

Karnataka Pulse | VIRAL Video Shows 14-Yr-Old Dragged Away by Husband After Being Married Forcibly

Video Icon