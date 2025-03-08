'Hindu Dharma ke sath majak': Karni Sena members create ruckus over saffron napkins at Indore mall (WATCH)

Read Full Article

A video showing a group of Karni Sena members creating ruckus over saffron-coloured napkins at a restaurant at a mall in Indore is doing rounds on social media. The men created a scene at the restaurant and threatened the manager, accusing the staff of insulting Hindu religion.

In the video, the Karni Sena members can be seen sitting at a table when they noticed the saffron napkins. They called the manager and shouted at him, asking, “What is this?” When the manager replied, “It’s a napkin,” they got angry.

They questioned why the restaurant was using saffron-coloured napkins and accused them of insulting Hindu religion.

The manager responded by saying, "Sir, the brand decides this (colour)." To this, one of the members threatened, saying, “If I see this again, I will come here with SP and DSP.”

The video grabbed attention online, and many netizens said the group was unnecessarily creating a scene. Some users even trolled the group labelling them as ‘unemployed’ looking for free food.

A user wrote, "Berozgar Yojana Mandal."

Another user commented, "It’s unfortunate to see conflicts over such trivial matters. Respecting sentiments is important, but creating unnecessary disputes only spreads negativity. Dialogue and understanding should be the way forward, not aggression."

