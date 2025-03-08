MP man in 'coma' walks out of hospital with tubes attached, accuses doctors of minting money (WATCH)

Read Full Article

A chaotic scene unfolded outside a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam when a half-naked man, frail and clutching a colostomy bag around his waist, stood in protest, accusing doctors of demanding Rs 1 lakh for treatment. A nasal tube still attached, he vented his frustration, claiming he was being exploited—an allegation swiftly denied by the hospital management.

A video capturing his distress outside GD Hospital went viral on social media on Monday, prompting the state health department to launch an inquiry into the matter.

Officials identified the man as Bunty Ninama, a resident of Moti Nagar. He was initially admitted to the government hospital attached to the Medical College after sustaining injuries in a brawl in Deendayal Nagar on Sunday night. Later, he was transferred to GD Hospital for further treatment.

Eyewitnesses described how Ninama created a ruckus outside the hospital before leaving in an autorickshaw with his wife. His wife, still in shock, told reporters, "We had already spent Rs 40,000 within 12 hours of admission at the hospital. I then left to arrange for more money. However, when I returned, my husband, who doctors said was in coma, was standing outside in an irate condition."

Hospital defends itself

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr. MS Sagar confirmed the formation of a three-member committee to investigate the claims.

GD Hospital, however, dismissed Ninama’s allegations as baseless. In a statement, the hospital management clarified that the patient’s total bill amounted to only Rs 8,000 and denied any demands for additional payment.

