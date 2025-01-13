'Free rides for singles': Jeevansathi's new ad campaign leaves netizens laughing (WATCH)

Jeevansathi.com's new ad campaign uses a humorously decorated auto-rickshaw to target singles, featuring quirky punchlines like "Free rides for singles" and "Stop if you see a life partner." The viral campaign has amused netizens, sparking praise for its creativity and relatable messaging.

Matrimonial site Jeevansathi.com is back in the spotlight with its latest quirky ad campaign that has taken the internet by storm. Known for its creative marketing ideas, the platform has once again amused and impressed users with its unique promotional strategy. This time, it’s all about singles, as the company uses a decorated auto-rickshaw to convey its message, sparking laughter and appreciation online.

The viral video, posted on Instagram, showcases an auto-rickshaw decked up like a wedding venue. Adorned with pink curtains and floral decorations, the auto carries hilarious punchlines targeting single individuals. The back of the auto reads, “Bhaiya Jeevansathi Dikhe To Ruk Dena” (Brother, stop if you see a life partner). Other witty lines include, “Free rides for singles,” and “Be with someone who makes the auto feel like a Mercedes.”



Retired IAS officer punched, kicked by bus conductor over fare dispute in Jaipur, video emerges (WATCH)

Inside the vehicle, the humour continues with messages like “Drive by the meter, not because society says so.” The auto driver, dressed in a groom’s turban, adds to the charm of the campaign.

The video has received an overwhelming response, with social media users flooding the comments section with humorous remarks. One user wrote, "This marketing idea is brilliant. I love it." Another added, "Whoever thought of this deserves a raise; it's hilarious!"

Some comments highlighted the campaign’s relatability, saying, "This is a clever way to promote matrimonial sites—funny and effective!"



L&T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin

This isn’t the first time Jeevansathi.com has grabbed attention for its unconventional approach. Last year, the platform targeted 90s kids with cheeky billboards and posters in Delhi. Phrases like “Dear 90s kid, the band is waiting; when will your baraat come?” and “Dear 90s kid, even this billboard is ready for the mandap; when will you be?” went viral, earning the company significant praise.

The campaign also sheds light on a societal shift. With many singles delaying or avoiding marriage, matrimonial sites face challenges in attracting users. Jeevansathi’s innovative ad highlights this trend while humorously addressing the struggles of finding the right partner.

Latest Videos