Retired IAS officer punched, kicked by bus conductor over fare dispute in Jaipur, video emerges (WATCH)

A disturbing video has surfaced online, showing a retired IAS officer being physically assaulted by a bus conductor after a heated argument in Jaipur.

Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 10:58 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 10:58 AM IST

A disturbing video has surfaced online, showing a retired IAS officer being physically assaulted by a bus conductor after a heated argument. The incident has not only sparked outrage but also led to swift action by Jaipur City Transport Services Limited (JCTSL), which has suspended the conductor with immediate effect. The incident unfolded on Friday when retired IAS officer R.N. Meena, formerly of the Gujarat cadre, boarded a Jaipur City bus en route to Nayla.

According to Kanota SHO Uday Yadav, the altercation began when the bus failed to stop at the destination Meena had paid for. A fellow passenger recorded the altercation, showing the conductor, identified as Ghanshyam Sharma, engaging in an escalating argument with Meena. The situation spiraled out of control when Sharma allegedly demanded an additional fare, which Meena refused to pay.

The video shows Sharma physically assaulting Meena - kicking, punching, and pushing him - while hurling verbal abuse. The footage, which has spread widely on social media, prompted immediate action from law enforcement and JCTSL.

"We have registered an FIR regarding the alleged assault. The video of the incident has gone viral. We also sought additional information from JCTSL about the incident," a police official stated.

Police have initiated efforts to gather evidence and identify all parties involved.

"We will record statements of the victim. Teams have been dispatched to detain the conductor and question those responsible for the assault," the official added.

