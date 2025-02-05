'First vote, then refreshments...' PM Modi urges Delhi voters to cast their votes for assembly elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Delhi voters to actively participate in the ongoing Assembly elections, emphasizing the importance of voting.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on Delhi voters to actively participate in the ongoing Delhi Assembly elections on Wednesday and also urged first voters to exercise their right to vote first, and then celebrate the momentous occasion with well-deserved refreshments!

Taking to social media platform X, Modi wrote, "In today's Delhi Assembly elections, votes will be cast for all seats. I urge the voters here to participate in this festival of democracy with full enthusiasm and make sure to cast their valuable vote."

He further extended special wishes to young voters, adding, "I extend my special wishes to all the young friends who are voting for the first time. Remember--first vote, then refreshments!"

The Prime Minister's message emphasized the vitality of each vote, especially for the younger generation stepping into the electoral process for the first time.

Polling for 70 assembly seats began on Wednesday morning in Delhi, as voters cast their ballots for the 8th Assembly amid tight security.

Echoing PM Modi's sentiment, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also appealed to Delhi voters.

In his post on X, Dhami urged, "'First vote, then refreshments!' I appeal to all the respected voters of Delhi to exercise their democratic right in this assembly election. Make sure to use your voting rights wisely to choose a capable, nationalist, and progressive government, and play your part in shaping a bright future."

Dhami emphasized the critical role each vote plays, saying, "Every single vote you cast will play a crucial role in advancing Delhi and strengthening democracy."

Voting commenced at 7.00 am and will continue till 6.00 pm, officials said.

Delhi has 1,56,14,000 registered voters, including 83,76,173 males, 72,36,560 females, and 1,267 third-gender voters. The electorate also includes 2,39,905 first-time voters aged 18-19, 1,09,368 elderly voters aged 85 and above, and 79,885 persons with disabilities.

Around 97,955 personnel and 8,715 volunteers have been deployed for the elections. Security measures include 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), 19,000 Home Guards, and 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, ensuring peaceful polling.

To promote inclusivity, 70 polling stations will be exclusively managed by women staff, and another 70 will be run entirely by persons with disabilities. Additionally, 70 polling stations have been set up to encourage youth participation.

Voters can use an AI-based Queue Management System app "Delhi Election - 2025 QMS", available on the Google Play Store, to monitor real-time crowd levels at polling stations. Medical teams will be on-site for emergencies, and a creche facility will be available for parents with young children.

Additionally, colour-coded polling stations and a helpline number (1950) will assist voters in locating their designated booth and addressing election-related queries.

The ruling Aam Admi Party (AAP) is eyeing a third term while the Bharatiya Janata Party is leaving no stone unturned to wrest back power. The BJP's campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeted Kejriwal over alleged issues with the Yamuna water and corruption. Meanwhile, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held rallies, accusing AAP of "damaging" Delhi's infrastructure.

On the eve of voting, Chief Electoral Officer R Alice Vaz urged all eligible voters to participate, emphasising that voting is both a right and also a fundamental civic duty."On the day of voting, February 5th, I urge all voters in Delhi to come out in large numbers and cast their votes. It is our foremost responsibility as citizens to participate in this democratic process," she said.

