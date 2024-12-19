"Felt extremely uncomfortable": Woman BJP MP Phangnon Konyak accuses Rahul Gandhi of misbehaviour

BJP MP Phangnon Konyak accuses Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of misbehaving with her during protests outside Parliament, alleging he stood too close and spoke loudly, making her feel uncomfortable.

BJP MP Phangnon Konyak from Nagaland on Thursday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of misbehaving with her during simultaneous protests by the BJP and Congress on Thursday.

Also Read: Karnataka HC stays Lokayukta investigation in MUDA land scam case

According to Konyak, Gandhi stood too close to her, causing discomfort, and spoke to her in a loud voice. She claimed that despite a passage being created for the Congress members, Rahul Gandhi approached her, making her feel extremely uncomfortable as a woman and a member of the ST community.

Konyak filed a complaint with Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, seeking his protection and stating that her dignity and self-esteem were deeply hurt by Gandhi's actions. Dhankhar acknowledged receiving the complaint and assured that he is looking into the matter.

"I was standing just below the staircase of Makar Dwaar with a placard in my hand. The Security Personnel had cordoned and created a passage to the entrance right for the moment of Hon'ble MP's of other parties. Suddenly, the Leader of the Opposition, Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji along-with other party members came in front of me despite there being a passage created for them," said wrote in her complaint, adding, "He misbehaved with me in a loud voice and his physical proximity to me was so close that I, being a lady member, felt extremely uncomfortable".

Konyak also made some allegations in the Rajya Sabha.

"It is not that I cannot defend myself, but still, it is very unbecoming, so I did not retaliate. However, his actions today were really bad, and I feel disheartened. No lady member, especially someone like me, an ST lady member, should be made to feel this way," she said.

The controversy began when the Congress alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had insulted BR Ambedkar during his speech in the Rajya Sabha. The protests escalated, with a BJP MP getting injured, and the party claiming it happened after Rahul Gandhi pushed another MP onto him. The BJP-led NDA also alleged that it was the Congress that disrespected Ambedkar and stage a simultaneous protest.

In response, the BJP is planning to file an FIR against Rahul Gandhi. Meanwhile, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge claimed he was also injured after being pushed by BJP MPs.

Also Read: Allowance crisis in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee faces backlash over 4-month delay

Latest Videos