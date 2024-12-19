Allowance crisis in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee faces backlash over 4-month delay

Senior citizens receive a monthly old-age pension, and widows in the state receive a widow pension. However, these schemes haven't received funding. Have these projects been discontinued?

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 2:55 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 2:55 PM IST

Until now, beneficiaries received 1,000 rupees per month under the old-age and widow pension schemes. This helped them cover monthly expenses and purchase necessary medicines.

article_image2

However, for the past four months, widow and old-age pensions have not been disbursed, causing significant hardship for beneficiaries.

article_image3

There have been delays of a month or two in the past, but the funds were eventually disbursed. This time, the situation is different.

article_image4

Beneficiaries report that the due amount has not been credited to their bank accounts since August of this year.

article_image5

The August payment was received in early October, but disbursements stopped again, causing financial difficulties for seniors.

article_image6

District administration sources indicate 106,507 registered old-age pension beneficiaries in the district. 87,409 individuals receive widow pensions, and 40,063 receive disability allowances.

article_image7

Lakshmi Bhandar has 887,297 registered beneficiaries. Currently, only Lakshmi Bhandar and Manabik Portal accept new registrations.

article_image8

New registrations for old-age and widow pensions are currently closed. Several beneficiaries in ward 13 of Siuri Municipality haven't received their old-age and widow pensions.

