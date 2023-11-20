'Even Brahma can't do it alone': Outrage sparks over ex-MLA Amaregouda Patil Bayyapur's rape remark

Former MLA Amaregouda Patil Bayyapur stirred controversy by casting doubt on a rape allegation, suggesting a single person couldn't commit such an act. His remarks challenged the credibility of the case involving a Congress leader accused of rape, hinting at potential manipulation in the investigation.

Former MLA Amaregouda Patil Bayyapur sparked controversy with his remarks, suggesting that a single person, not even someone akin to Brahma, could perpetrate rape against a woman. The statement was made in response to allegations of rape against a Congress leader in Kushtagi taluk, Koppal district.

Amaregouda Patil Bayyapur, speaking to the media in Koppal, seemed to question the credibility of the allegations, openly challenging the plausibility of a single individual being able to commit rape. He queried the victim's father-in-law, expressing scepticism about the possibility of such an act, implying that it required multiple perpetrators and was beyond the capabilities of a single person.



'We have no opposition to construction of Ram Mandir': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

His controversial remarks further insinuated that the victim and her family might have misled him, stating that filing a case would only result in losing dignity without any justice. The former MLA appeared to dismiss the legitimacy of the case, suggesting that the victim's family might have influenced the situation for their benefit.

The incident in question involved allegations against Sanganagowda Mali Patil, a supporter of Amaregouda Bayyapur, accused of raping a woman in a village under Tavaragera police station's jurisdiction. Despite the family's attempts to seek justice by filing a complaint at Tavaragera police station against Kushtagi police for failing to register the case, concerns have arisen regarding potential interference or influence from the Congress leader to impede or manipulate the investigation.