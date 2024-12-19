'Lost control due to engine malfunction': Navy reveals reason for boat collision with ferry in Mumbai

A Navy vessel lost control during engine testing and collided with a passenger ferry near Mumbai, resulting in 13 deaths and 101 rescues. The Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine Police conducted search and rescue operations, and financial aid will be provided to the victims' families.

Thirteen people died and 101 others were rescued after a Navy craft crashed into a ferry off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday afternoon. A Navy vessel undertaking engine testing lost control and struck the passenger ferry "NeelKamal" at around 4 p.m. The disaster happened close to Mumbai, off Karanja. According to reports, the ferry was transporting people to Elephanta Island from the Gateway of India.

Here's what Indian Navy said

In a statement released after the incident, the Indian Navy admitted that an engine malfunction caused the navy vessel to lose control during engine trials in Mumbai Harbour. Consequently, the boat struck a passenger ferry, which then overturned.

The Navy promptly began search and rescue operations in cooperation with the Coast Guard and Marine Police. The Navy said that four navy helicopters, eleven naval vessels, one Coast Guard boat, and three Marine Police boats participated in the rescue operation.

"The survivors who were rescued by the Navy and local civil aircraft have been taken to nearby jetties and medical facilities. 101 individuals have been saved thus far," it continued.

According to news agency PTI, 13 people were killed in the tragedy, including two OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and a member of the Navy.

In Nagpur, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed media that 101 people had been saved. Fadnavis said that the CM's Relief Fund will provide Rs 5 lakh in financial aid to the relatives of those who perished in the "very regrettable" disaster.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives in the collision between passenger ferry and Indian Navy craft in Mumbai Harbour. Injured personnel, including naval personnel and civilians from both vessels, are receiving urgent medical care," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh posted on X.

