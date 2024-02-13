Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ‘Eager to meet my brother, Mohamed Bin Zayed…’ PM Modi ahead of UAE visit

    PM Narendra Modi announced his official visit to the UAE from February 13-14 and Qatar from February 14-15. He highlights the growing cooperation in various sectors between India and the UAE over the last nine years.

    'Eager to meet my brother, Mohamed Bin Zayed...' PM Modi ahead of UAE visit vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced his official visit to the UAE and Qatar from February 13th to 15th. This marks his seventh visit to the UAE and second to Qatar since 2014, underscoring the growing cooperation between India and the Gulf nations.

    Expressing enthusiasm, He emphasized the flourishing partnership between India and the UAE across various sectors such as trade, defence, education, and cultural exchanges. He highlighted the strengthening bonds of friendship and collaboration between the two nations in a copy released by the Press Trust of India (PTI).

    PM Modi in UAE: Over 35000 people to attend 'Ahlan Modi', billed as one of the biggest diaspora events of PM

    During his visit, PM Modi is scheduled to meet with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, in Abu Dhabi to discuss advancing their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He recalled the recent honour of hosting His Highness in Gujarat during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, signifying the deepening ties between the two countries.

    PM Modi's UAE visit: 2000-5000 devotees expected to be present for BAPS temple inauguration

    Furthermore, PM Modi will address world leaders at the World Government Summit in Dubai on February 14th, following an invitation from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. He intends to engage in discussions with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to enhance bilateral relations with Dubai.

    Amid all the diplomatic visits, PM Modi will also inaugurate the first Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, a momentous occasion symbolizing the shared values of harmony, peace, and tolerance between India and the UAE.

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Accused in PSC impersonation case also impersonated in Kerala University exam, says police anr

    Kerala: Accused in PSC impersonation case also impersonated in Kerala University exam, says police

    Woman in Indore earns Rs 2.5 lakh in 45 days through begging, arrested for forcing kids into alms collection snt

    Woman in Indore earns Rs 2.5 lakh in 45 days through begging, arrested for forcing kids into alms collection

    Sharad Pawar challenges Election Commission's NCP decision in Supreme Court gcw

    BREAKING: Sharad Pawar challenges Election Commission's NCP decision in Supreme Court

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-402 February 13 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-402 February 13 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Shops to remain closed today as traders observe strike against government's anti-merchant policies anr

    Shops shut across Kerala as traders oppose Left government's policies

    Recent Stories

    Happy Valentines Day 2024 5 smartphones under Rs 10000 that are perfect as gift gcw

    Valentine's Day 2024: 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 you can gift

    Kerala: Accused in PSC impersonation case also impersonated in Kerala University exam, says police anr

    Kerala: Accused in PSC impersonation case also impersonated in Kerala University exam, says police

    Is Mahira Khan pregnant? Pakistani actress BREAKS silence RBA

    Is Mahira Khan pregnant? Pakistani actress BREAKS silence

    Valentines Day 2024: 7 romantic restaurants to visit in Bangalore ATG

    Valentine's Day 2024: 7 romantic restaurants to visit in Bangalore

    Happy Valentine's Day 2024 5 AMAZING gifts to surprise your special one gcw

    Happy Valentine's Day 2024: 5 AMAZING gifts to surprise your special one

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon