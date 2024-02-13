Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PM Modi in UAE: Over 35000 people to attend 'Ahlan Modi', billed as one of the biggest diaspora events of PM

    The 'Ahlan Modi' community event featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi has been downscaled due to adverse weather conditions in the UAE. Originally anticipated to host 80,000 attendees, the event will now accommodate only 35,000 people due to heavy rains and lightning.

    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 9:53 AM IST

    The highly anticipated 'Ahlan Modi' community event, featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, has faced a significant reduction in scale due to adverse weather conditions in the UAE. Heavy rains and flashes of lightning overnight across the UAE have led authorities to scale down the event. Officials involved in the preparations for one of the largest diaspora events of PM Modi at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi disclosed that participation has been reduced from 80,000 to 35,000 people due to the weather conditions.

    Community leader Sajeev Purushothaman stated, "Preparations for one of the biggest diaspora events of Prime Minister Modi at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi were progressing well, but participation was reduced from 80,000 to 35,000 due to the weather."

    Here's a rundown of the event:

    * The 'Ahlan Modi' event has garnered immense enthusiasm from the Indian diaspora, leading organizers to close registrations last week with over 65,000 attendees expected. To adhere to UAE directives, the number of participants on February 13 will be limited based on the stadium's seating capacity.

    * Over 500 buses would be in operation, with more than 1,000 volunteers assisting at the venue to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

    * Safety alerts were issued across the UAE as heavy rain, hail, thunder, and lightning persisted, prompting authorities to reduce speed limits. Social media videos depicted thunderstorms in the capital city and Abu Dhabi, with unconfirmed reports of snowfall in Al Ain.

    * The Indian expatriate community, numbering approximately 3.5 million, constitutes the largest ethnic community in the UAE, accounting for about 35% of the country's population.

    * The event will celebrate India's rich cultural diversity, featuring an exhibition with over 700 artists and the active participation of over 150 Indian community groups, emphasizing regional diversity and integration.

    * The organizing committee noted the remarkable support from the Indian women, showcasing solidarity, empowerment, and communal harmony. 

    Prime Minister Modi's visit marks his seventh to the UAE since 2015 and the third in the last eight months. During his stay, he will engage in bilateral discussions with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, focusing on enhancing the strategic partnership and addressing regional and international issues of mutual interest.

