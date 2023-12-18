'Demeaning the entire state...' CM Pinarayi Vijayan lashes out at Kerala Governor

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lashed out at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for insulting the Left-backed student organisation SFI at Calicut University. He said that the Governor is trying to insult the entire state.

Kollam: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan strongly criticized Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday (Dec 18). The Chief Minister, who met the media as part of the Nava Kerala Sadas at Kottarakkara, Kollam said that the Governor is saying all baseless talks and who can accommodate such a person. Things are becoming worse, according to CM, who described Khan's behaviour as unusual. He criticised Khan for insulting the members of the ruling party's youth organisation, SFI, in a harsh manner. Not merely a slight character.

According to Vijayan, "The official is demeaning the entire state because of the current circumstances."

"There has never been a Governor in the country who has attacked the protesters. What harsh words he is using. He has reached a state of mind where he can shout anything. A region itself is being insulted by the expression 'Bloody Kannur'. Creating an irritating situation. What evidence is there that the CM is behind the SFI banner?

CM Vijayan went on to say that the state administration could have made a serious accusation that the governor was trying to sabotage the peace in the state.

When asked about the Chief Minister's gunman beating up Youth Congress workers, Pinarayi Vijayan said that he did not see it. The response to the escort officer's threatening Facebook post was that many people would personally say many comments on social media.

Khan accused Vijayan earlier this week of "conspiring" to harm him physically. While he was travelling to the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to depart for Delhi, Khan allegedly experienced an attack on his vehicle by Left-backed SFI members. This led him to make the accusation.

