'Delhi ko ab BJP Sarkar chahiye...' BJP unveils campaign ahead of Delhi polls sung by former MP Nirahua

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its campaign song, "Dil valo ki Delhi ko ab BJP Sarkar chahiye," for the upcoming Assembly elections on February 5. Sung by former BJP MP Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), the song marks the party's fourth campaign anthem.

ANI |Updated: Feb 2, 2025, 11:14 AM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released its poll song "Dil valo ki Delhi ko ab BJP Sarkar chahiye" for the Assembly elections scheduled on February 5. The song has been sung by former BJP MP Dinesh Lal Yadav alias Nirahua. Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva said, "It's our fourth campaign song which is sung by our former MP Dinesh Lal Yadav."

Sachdeva also said that the Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday was a "golden budget."

"The budget that was presented yesterday was a golden budget of Amrit Kaal. All are happy and congratulating the PM and the Finance Minister. In my entire political life, I haven't seen such kind of budget which has this many projects, schemes for every sector," he told ANI.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also praised the budget and said that no tax on an income up to Rs 12 lakh is a big help for the middle class.

"When we give Rs 2500 to women, and when we announce schemes for the poor; middle class ask us that what is there for them - no tax up to an income of Rs 12 lakhs is a big help for the middle class. It's good news for those who daily go to an office - all who are skilled and working hard," Tiwari said.

"One of my friends says how it is possible (no income tax up to income of Rs 12 lakh). I said - it used to happen earlier through wrong means. We all know that we can allocate 8 per cent of the budget for welfare schemes. But people like the CM did corruption in it, went to jail and their future has ended now," he added.

Counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8.

