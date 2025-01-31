'Delhi family of 18 saved Rs 50 thousand per month through AAP schemes': Former CM Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal highlighted AAP's welfare schemes, claiming a Delhi family saves Rs 50,000 monthly through them. He criticized the BJP, stating it would discontinue these schemes if in power. Kejriwal also unveiled new initiatives, with Delhi elections scheduled for February 5 and counting on February 8.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday, claimed that a family in Delhi with 18 members saved Rs 50,000 per month by availing different schemes offered by the AAP government in the national capital. Kejriwal highlighted the major schemes that the Delhi government has implemented, including free electricity, free education, free medical treatment, and free bus rides for women.

Speaking at the launch of AAP's 'Budget Patra' campaign, Kejriwal said, "AAP government's initiatives provide a monthly benefit of Rs 25,000 to every Delhi family, with new schemes adding another Rs 10,000 in savings." He further shared an example of Roshan Ji, whose family saves Rs 50,200 per month by utilizing various AAP government schemes. He added, "If the people of Delhi press the broom button, they will save thousands of rupees. But, if by mistake, they press the lotus button, they will lose thousands of rupees."



Arvind Kejriwal unveils AAP 'Budget' Patra campaign, promises Rs 35,000 monthly savings for Delhi families

The Delhi Chief Minister continued to highlight the financial savings that Delhi families gain from AAP's welfare schemes. "Our free electricity scheme saves Rs 4,000-Rs 5,000 monthly, free water saves Rs 2,500, free bus travel saves Rs 2,500, free education saves Rs 10,000, and mohalla clinics and hospitals contribute another Rs 5,000 in savings," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also took a dig at the BJP, claiming that if the party came to power, all the schemes initiated by the AAP would be discontinued. "The BJP has declared that free education, mohalla clinics, and free bus travel will be discontinued if they come to power," he added.

In addition, Kejriwal unveiled new initiatives aimed at further benefiting Delhi households. These include a Rs 2,100 allowance for women, free bus travel for students, and free medical treatment for senior citizens. He claimed that these new measures would add Rs 8,000-Rs 10,000 to monthly savings for Delhi families.

Kejriwal announced that AAP workers would visit households to fill out the AAP 'Bachat Patra' (savings form), informing residents about the financial benefits they receive from AAP's governance. He encouraged the people of Delhi to recognize the value of these schemes and support AAP in the upcoming elections.

Delhi will go to the polls in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8. AAP, which has dominated the last two assembly elections with massive wins of 67 and 62 out of 70 seats, is fighting to retain its stronghold. The BJP, which has been out of power in Delhi for nearly three decades, is aiming for a comeback after winning only 3 and 8 seats in the last two elections. Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years, failed to open its account in the last two elections.

Earlier in the day, Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the people of Delhi for the success of their 'struggle' to stop the flow of contaminated water. On social media platform X, he stated that ammonia levels in the water had dropped from 7 ppm to 2 ppm, saving Delhi from a "potential water crisis."



'Political conspiracy to influence Delhi polls': Arvind Kejriwal alleges EC bias amid water poison row

Meanwhile, the Election Commission held a meeting with Arvind Kejriwal on Friday morning, altering its earlier schedule because of the ongoing campaign period in Delhi. The Commission gave Kejriwal a patient hearing to substantiate his statements on the Yamuna poisoning and mass genocide.

As Delhi approaches the elections, the political landscape remains heated, with AAP pushing to maintain its dominance, while BJP seeks to make a comeback after decades of absence from power. The outcome of the election on February 5 will be closely watched, with the final count on February 8 determining the fate of Delhi's next government.

Latest Videos