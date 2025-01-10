'Damage control': Congress mocks PM Modi's 'not a God' remark in first-ever podcast with Nikhil Kamath

The Congress on Friday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his first-ever podcast appearance with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on the "People by WTF" channel.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 5:04 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 10, 2025, 5:04 PM IST

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the PM Modi's interview was damage control after he proclaimed his non-biological status just eight months back Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Jairam said, "This from a man who proclaimed his non-biological status just eight months back. This is clearly damage control".

During the conversation, PM Modi reflected on a previous speech from his tenure as Gujarat's chief minister and said, "When I became the CM, in one of me speeches, I had said that I will leave no stone unturned in my efforts. Secondly, I will not do anything for myself. Third, I am a human, I may make mistakes, but I will not make mistakes with bad intentions. I made them my life's mantras."

"I said something in an insensitive way. Mistakes happen. I am human, not a God," he added.

PM Modi had during the Lok Sabha campaign said in an interview that he felt he was not biological but sent by God. The comment made headlines and Congress took to referring to him as “non biological” and “divine”.

PM Modi's first-ever podcast

PM Modi made his first appearance on a podcast hosted by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath in a series called 'People By WTF'. During the conversation, the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of public serviceoriented individuals joining politics, stating they should be driven by mission rather than personal ambition.

Although the Prime Minister regularly hosts 'Mann Ki Baat' and appears in television interviews, this marks his first venture into podcasting.

