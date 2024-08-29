Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Congress ka Sanskar': Saharanpur MP Imran Masood smoking hookah in party office sparks row (WATCH)

    Congress MP Imran Masood has sparked controversy after an undated video surfaced, capturing him in a relaxed pose while smoking hookah. The footage, which has quickly circulated across social media, shows Masood indulging in the hookah at what appears to be a Congress office in Saharanpur.

    'Congress ka Sanskar': Saharanpur MP Imran Masood smoking hookah in party office sparks row (WATCH) shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 11:27 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 11:47 AM IST

    In a whirlwind of political controversy, Congress MP Imran Masood has ignited public debate after an undated video surfaced, capturing him in a relaxed pose while smoking hookah. The footage, which has quickly circulated across social media, shows Masood indulging in the hookah at what appears to be a Congress office in Saharanpur.

    In the video, Masood is seen casually smoking hookah, a stark contrast to the gravity typically associated with parliamentary duties. The backdrop of the purported Congress office only heightens the sense of impropriety, leading some to question the propriety of such behavior in a space linked to the party’s political endeavors.

    The video, whose origins remain shrouded in ambiguity, has triggered a storm of reactions from various quarters. Users online are quick to pounce on what they perceive as an emblem of arrogance and entitlement, suggesting that the Congressman’s actions reflect a troubling disregard for decorum and public sentiment. 

    Look at the reactions below

     

     

     

    The Congress party has not yet issued an official response, in relation to the controversial video.

     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Parvathy Thiruvothu slams AMMA's executive panel resignation, calls it 'cowardly act' to avoid accountability dmn

    Parvathy Thiruvothu slams AMMA's executive panel resignation, calls it 'cowardly act' to avoid accountability

    'Spies' in Sharad Pawar's Z+ security? Anil Deshmukh's sensational claim anr

    BJP 'spies' in Sharad Pawar's Z+ security? Anil Deshmukh makes sensational claim

    Retired DGP Dr DV Guruprasad exposes dark reality of Indian prisons speaks on special treatment to Darshan in jail vkp

    EXCLUSIVE: Retd DGP Dr Guruprasad exposes dark reality of India's prisons amid actor Darshan's fiasco

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-536 Aug 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-536 Aug 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Godfather II horror in real life Bengaluru woman wakes up to find dead friend in Kengeri on bed husband detained vkp

    Bengaluru’s own ‘Godfather-II’ moment: Woman wakes up to find dead friend in bed; Husband detained

    Recent Stories

    Did You Know? Irrfan Khan was moved to tears by Nawazuddin Siddiqui's performance; discover the details inside NTI

    Did You Know? Irrfan Khan was moved to tears by Nawazuddin Siddiqui's performance; discover the details inside

    football Have video of all goals scored Cristiano Ronaldo, eyeing 1000 goals, takes sly dig at legends (WATCH) snt

    'Have video of all goals scored': Cristiano Ronaldo, eyeing 1000 goals, takes sly dig at legends (WATCH)

    Parvathy Thiruvothu slams AMMA's executive panel resignation, calls it 'cowardly act' to avoid accountability dmn

    Parvathy Thiruvothu slams AMMA's executive panel resignation, calls it 'cowardly act' to avoid accountability

    Karnataka: Mythological duo 'Yamraj' and 'Chitragupt' create buzz on Udupi roads in viral video NTI

    Karnataka: Mythological duo 'Yamraj' and 'Chitragupt' create buzz on Udupi roads in viral video

    'Spies' in Sharad Pawar's Z+ security? Anil Deshmukh's sensational claim anr

    BJP 'spies' in Sharad Pawar's Z+ security? Anil Deshmukh makes sensational claim

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon