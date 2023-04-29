'Cheap politics will not benefit LDF': Prakash Javadekar slams Kerala for passing their failures on to Centre

Javadekar said that the Kerala government has the habit of passing their failures on to the Central Government and appropriate good schemes of the Centre to show as they as state government schemes.

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Union Minister and Kerala state prabhari Prakash Javadekar on Saturday slammed the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government for its failed policies and for placing the blame on the central government.

Also read: Mann Ki Baat @100: Special guest at National Conclave goes into labour, delivers a boy

In a press statement, Javadekar said that the Kerala government has the habit of passing their failures on to the Central Government and appropriate good schemes of the Centre to show as they are state government schemes. "We condemn this attitude and remind LDF that such cheap politics will not benefit them. Robust common sense of citizens of this country understands what is right and what is wrong," he said.

Giving examples of the problems faced by the people of Kerala, Javadekar said, "Keralites are not getting ration and pension this week. The state government has said that there is a technical glitch on the servers of NIC. The fact is exactly the opposite to it. The problem is not with NIC servers, which only maintain the software, but with Kerala state data center and servers, which are maintained by the State Government. Their own failure, which they are now passing on to NIC and the Central Government."

The BJP leader said that existing servers at the Kerala state data centre hosting the PDS Application needs upgrading as they are in use for more than 7 years. Running POS system for ration is the responsibility of the state.

"The National Informatics Centre (NIC) has developed the application, which is being used in 22 states. NIC had time and again asked Kerala government to change and upgrade the capacity of the servers hosting the PDS. Very recently, the servers have been upgraded and NIC is helping the State government to migrate the data to the new servers on a war footing. To facilitate the data migration State government itself decided to shut down PDS without telling Keralites the real story".

The Kerala government had shut over 14,000 ration shops till April 28 after failing to resolve the technical issues in the Electronic Point of Sale (EPOS) system due to a server failure. Even though the NIC attempted to fix the EPOS system's issue on Wednesday, they could not succeed.

Talking about the Aadhar authentication, Javadekar said that the authentication platform of the Kerala government is not stable and the state has never bothered about making it stable. Therefore, authentication in ration shops has become a problem in Kerala.

Slamming Kerala for pension enabling through Akshaya Centres, the former Minister said, "Petition was filed in High Court against the exclusive rights given to Akshay Centres to provide services to pensioners. The HC has stayed the services from Akshay Centres and ordered further that State should grant Common Service Centres and other agencies to have access to Jeevan Rekha and provide an open portal for eligible pensioners to access Jeevan Rekha Software."

