'BJP wants to stop free power supply in Delhi': CM Arvind Kejriwal at MCD election 2022 campaign

Campaigning in Delhi's Paharganj, CM Kejriwal said if BJP wins the December 4 civic elections, they will stop all the developmental works in the city. The BJP is in power at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (November 20) said that the BJP wants to stop the free supply of power in Delhi but will not succeed in doing so. CM Kejriwal was seeking votes for his party in the upcoming civic body elections in the national capital.

"They call it (free electricity) a freebie. They act like they are doing us a favour - as if we are beggars. Why do they keep calling it a freebie? It is because they want to stop the free supply of electricity in Delhi. But power supply will remain free until Kejriwal is alive," CM Kejriwal said.

In 2019, Kejriwal had announced the free electricity scheme in Delhi, and his party banks on a similar assurance in the upcoming Gujarat elections.

The Chief Minister said garbage management was BJP's responsibility, and that the AAP tackle once it comes to power at the MCD.

"Give AAP one opportunity. Just like we power and water supplies free, we will tackle the garbage issue too," he said. "I've heard some landfill site is going to come up," he added, continuing his tirade against the BJP over garbage mismanagement.

It can be seen that the AAP must get 230 out of the 250 seats at MCD so that AAP comes to power at both the state level and in the civic body.