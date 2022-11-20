Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KDMC demolishes 'illegal' Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena office in Kalyan

    The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) said they were conducting anti-encroachment drives in the area. The KDMC's anti-encroachment department demolished four illegally constructed structures on Saturday, including the Shiv Sena office.

    The civic authorities in Mumbai's Kalyan demolished a Shiv Sena public relations office led by Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday after officers declared it an illegal structure. The incident in Kalyan East sparked outrage in the neighbourhood, with several Shivsainiks taking to the streets to protest the action.

    The civic authorities stressed that the Shiv Sena office in the Vithalwadi area was built on a playground plot.

    In contrast, the Shiv Sena faction claimed that the demolition was motivated by political vendetta and that the officers carried it out under pressure from the state's ruling party. They claim this building is not on the priority list even if the KDMC is conducting an anti-encroachment campaign.

    "The office had been in the same location for 17 years, and there had been no complaints. The ruling party undoubtedly influenced these recent actions. If they are fighting encroachment, they should also demolish other illegal structures in the city," according to a Shiv Sena leader. The angry group also intends to protest the action in the coming days.

    Recently, the two Shiv Sena factions, led by Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, clashed in Thane's Bhatwadi area, prompting police to use a lathi charge to disperse the crowd. While Thane Lok Sabha MP Rajan Vichare, who supports the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, has accused supporters of the Sena camp led by CM Shinde of hooliganism, Naresh Mhaske, a spokesperson for the 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena' (BSS) faction led by Shinde, has demanded an investigation into the police action.

    Following a recent disagreement over supporting the BJP that resulted in an unprecedented political crisis, the party split into two factions led by Thackeray and Shinde.

    Also Read: Aaditya Thackeray slams Shinde-led Maharashtra Govt over stalling civic projects

    Also Read: Delhi took revenge by demoting Devendra Fadnavis as Deputy CM, claims Uddhav Thackeray

    Also Read: Delhi HC dismisses Uddhav Thackeray's plea against EC's order freezing Shiv Sena party name, symbol

