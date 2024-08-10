Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Azaadi ki subah...' Manish Sisodia drops first pic with wife after SC grants bail in Delhi liquor policy case

    After 17 months in Tihar jail, Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia was released on bail in the Delhi liquor policy case. He celebrated by sharing a heartwarming moment with his wife over a cup of tea, posting a selfie on X, a day after the Supreme Court granted him bail.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 10, 2024, 11:18 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 10, 2024, 11:23 AM IST

    After being released from Tihar jail on bail, where he spent 17 months in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia shared a moment with his wife over a cup of tea, capturing a selfie posted on X. This came a day after the Supreme Court granted him bail.

    Manish Sisodia walks out of jail 17 months after arrest, chants 'Inquilab Zindabad' (WATCH)

    " Aazadi ki subah ki pehli chai ...17 mahine baad! (First tea on the morning of independence ... after 17 months!"), Sisodia wrote on X.

    "The freedom that the Constitution has given to all of us Indians as a guarantee of the right to life. The freedom that God has given us to breathe in the open air with everyone," he added.

    The Supreme Court has granted bail to Manish Sisodia, former Delhi deputy chief minister, while reprimanding lower courts for denying him speedy justice through prolonged incarceration without trial. The court ruled that delayed trials and extended detention constitute valid grounds for granting bail in money laundering cases, despite strict conditions outlined in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). 
    Sisodia's arrest by the CBI on February 26, 2023, and subsequent arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on March 9, 2023, stemmed from alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22 and related money laundering investigations, leading to his resignation from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023.
     

