Manish Sisodia walks out of jail 17 months after arrest, chants 'Inquilab Zindabad' (WATCH)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia walked out of jail on Friday, 17 months after his arrest, following the Supreme Court’s bail grant on the same day. Sisodia, who was accompanied by fellow party leaders Atishi Marlena and Sanjay Singh, made his first remarks, saying, “I have come out because of your love and God’s grace.” “Dictators can put us in jail, but Baba Saheb’s Constitution will save us,” he stated.

"Ever since this order came in the morning, every inch of my skin has been feeling indebted to Babasaheb. I don't understand how will pay off this debt to Babasaheb," he said in his first address after walking out of Tihar jail.

The former Deputy Chief Minister also exuded confidence that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will also walk out of jail soon.

The AAP leader was released hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the liquor policy case, saying that he has been deprived of his right to speedy justice as he has been incarcerated for over a year and trial in the matter has not yet started.

The Supreme Court, in a decision delivered by a bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan, granted Sisodia bail without imposing any conditions. The court stipulated that Sisodia must furnish Rs 2 lakh in bail bonds, surrender his passport, and report to the police station as required.

Sisodia was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, 2023, in connection with the controversial, now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

