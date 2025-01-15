"Apni aukaat me rehna": Student tells teacher after caught cheating during MTech exam in Rajasthan (WATCH)

A video has gone viral on social media, showing chaos after a student was caught cheating during an MTech exam in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

A video has gone viral on social media, showing chaos after a student was caught cheating during an MTech exam in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. In the video, the student can be seen aggressively charging at the teachers while others try to calm him down.

It is alleged that the student at Jodhpur's MBB Engineering University, slapped a teacher after being caught cheating using a mobile phone in the MTech exam.

"Apni aukaat me rehna," he can be heard saying in the video.

"He has hit me," another voice, purportedly of the teacher is also heard in the video.

Teachers took the student out of the classroom and assured of action against him. The police detained him on charges of disturbing the peace. Later, he got bail.

