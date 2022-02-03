  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022: Uttar Pradesh Police seizes illegal arms in Azamgarh, Ballia, Jaunpur

    Ahead of the assembly election in the state, massive drives are being carried out in most of the districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh. 

    UP Election 2022: Uttar Pradesh Police seizes illegal arms in Azamgarh, Ballia, Jaunpur - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Azamgarh, First Published Feb 3, 2022, 5:18 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Uttar Pradesh Police have seized multiple illegal arms in Azamgarh, Ballia, and Jaunpur district by unearthing manufacturing units and arresting arms smugglers.

    Ahead of the assembly election in the state, massive drives are being carried out in most of the districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh. The police source revealed an illegal arms factory was discovered in the forest on the banks of the Hathiya river in Azamgarh, under the limits of the Sidhari police circle.

    The Superintendent of Police (SP) Azamgarh, Anurag Arya, explained the incident. He said they were tipped off the arms unit while conducting a drive check near the Hydel colony. Following the tip, police conducted a raid on the banks of the Hathiya river. He said, Jai Prakash Singh and Rajesh Ram, two illegal arms manufacturers, were apprehended.   

    The police recovered 12 country-made revolvers, partially manufactured revolvers, seven live cartridges, furnish, blower, tools for arms manufacturing, parts, and many other parts from the factory. 

    Also Read: UP Election 2022: Swami Prasad Maurya to contest from Fazilnagar

    During the interrogation, the duo admitted they were manufacturing the firearms for upcoming Assembly polls in the state and revealed they chose the river bank as it is isolated. They further told the names of the people who obtained illegal weapons from them, following which the police have intensified efforts to arrest them.

    Arya added both the accused had a lengthy criminal record. Meantime, in the Ballia district, a joint team of ATS Varanasi field unit and Dubahar police station arrested five arms smugglers, along with five country-made pistols, ten magazines, and an SUV. 

    The SP of Ballia, Raj Karan Nayyar, the ATS, and the Dubahar police, cordoned off Janeshwar Mishra bridge and blocked an SUV after receiving a tip about the movement of arms smugglers in the Bihar bordering area.

    Nayyar said, while checking the SUV, police discovered five pistols and ten magazines. The five arrested accused are Anshu Kumar, Deepak Tiwari, Abhishek Kumar Rai, Amit Singh, and Yogesh Rai. The accused are suspected of carrying illegal arms from Bihar to supply them in Uttar Pradesh. 

    Also Read: UP Election 2022: Don't want to be Hema Malini, says RLD head Jayant Chaudhary on BJP's offer

    In Jaunpur, the Sikrara police arrested Ram Surat in the Ram Sahai Patti village and other four arms dealers from the Tahirpur site, named Ashutosh Harijan, Abhishek Singh, Shiraj Singh, and Ravi Gautam, while they were negotiating an arms deal. 

    A factory-made pistol, four country-made revolvers, and several live cartridges were recovered from their possession, according to Jaunpur Superintendent of Police Ajay Sahani.
     

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2022, 5:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Goa Election 2022 Like AAP Congress poll candidates to take pledge of loyalty to party on Friday gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Like AAP, Congress poll candidates to take pledge of loyalty to party on Friday

    Chandrayaan 3 mission scheduled for launch in August 2022

    Chandrayaan 3 mission scheduled for launch in August 2022

    India facing unique substantial security challenges says Army Chief Gen MM Naravane gcw

    India facing 'unique, substantial' security challenges, says Army Chief Gen MM Naravane

    TN CM praises Rahul Gandhi for raising 'long-standing arguments of Tamil' in Parliament - ADT

    TN CM praises Rahul Gandhi for raising 'long-standing arguments of Tamil' in Parliament

    UP Election 2022 In Agra less than 10 per cent are female candidates in first phase gcw

    UP Election 2022: In Agra, less than 10% are female candidates in first phase

    Recent Stories

    Priyanka Chopra to feature with Marvel star Anthony Mackie in 'Ending Things'RCB

    Priyanka Chopra to feature with Marvel star Anthony Mackie in 'Ending Things'

    Amitabh Bachchan sells South Delhi's house; it was Bachchan's family house RCB

    Amitabh Bachchan sells South Delhi's house; it was Bachchan's family house

    Goa Election 2022 Like AAP Congress poll candidates to take pledge of loyalty to party on Friday gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Like AAP, Congress poll candidates to take pledge of loyalty to party on Friday

    Chandrayaan 3 mission scheduled for launch in August 2022

    Chandrayaan 3 mission scheduled for launch in August 2022

    Football EPL 2021-22: With Aubameyang gone will Mikel Arteta turn to Gabriel Martinelli to lead Arsenal's attack

    EPL 2021-22: With Aubameyang gone, will Arteta turn to Martinelli to lead Arsenal's attack?

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic on SC East Bengal draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2

    Video Icon
    United States: Will not endorse Rahul's remark on Modi govt policies bringing Pakistan and China closer

    United States: Will not endorse Rahul's remark on Modi govt policies bringing Pakistan and China closer

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: BJP launches election advertisement blitz in UP

    UP Election 2022: BJP launches election advertisement blitz

    Video Icon